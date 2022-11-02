Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Wed November 02 2022

Universal Orlando Closing Multiple Attractions

Entertainment Donald Wood November 02, 2022

Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando (Photo via Taylor Beckett)

Universal Orlando Resort announced it would close at least five attractions to make way for new “family entertainment.”

Theme park officials revealed that Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet would permanently close on January 15, 2023.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Machupicchu, una de las siete maravillas del mundo, recibió más de un millón de turistas en 2019.

Best Tours for Visually Impaired Travelers in Latin America

Cruise Planners reserved two full capsules scheduled to fly in 2025 and 2027 on Spaceship Neptune.

Cruise Planners to Offer Clients Trips to Space

5G wireless rollout

Government Agencies Discussing Aviation Industry’s 5G...

Thanksgiving celebration traditional dinner.

Thanksgiving Travel Spending and Timing Trends

While the popular attractions will be closed, Universal said the E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants – including meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends – and KidZone Pizza Company would remain open.

As part of the statement on Twitter, the Orlando park said it would be replacing the existing attractions with “exciting new family entertainment that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

Last month, Universal Orlando announced its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration would return to the theme park in Spring 2023 with a more international flair. Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily between February 4 and April 16, 2023, transforming Universal Studios Florida into the biggest party in the state.

For travelers hitting the road for the holidays, the Florida theme park announced it would take its holiday celebrations to the next level with additional festive experiences on select dates between November 12 and January 1, 2023.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: Understanding Points, Miles and Travel...

gallery icon The Best November Events in Each State

TravelPulse Podcast: Trending News and Top Travel Pet Peeves

Disney World Blizzard Beach to Reopen in November

Terrifying Halloween Destinations in Latin America

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS