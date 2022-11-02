Universal Orlando Closing Multiple Attractions
Universal Orlando Resort announced it would close at least five attractions to make way for new “family entertainment.”
Theme park officials revealed that Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet would permanently close on January 15, 2023.
While the popular attractions will be closed, Universal said the E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants – including meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends – and KidZone Pizza Company would remain open.
As part of the statement on Twitter, the Orlando park said it would be replacing the existing attractions with “exciting new family entertainment that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”
Last month, Universal Orlando announced its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration would return to the theme park in Spring 2023 with a more international flair. Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily between February 4 and April 16, 2023, transforming Universal Studios Florida into the biggest party in the state.
For travelers hitting the road for the holidays, the Florida theme park announced it would take its holiday celebrations to the next level with additional festive experiences on select dates between November 12 and January 1, 2023.
