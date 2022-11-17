Universal Orlando Launches Spring Getaway Deals for US and Canada
Entertainment Noreen Kompanik November 17, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort announced a new 2023 spring getaway deal offering U.S. and Canadian residents 25% savings on its 5-Day/5-Night Vacation Package.
The limited-time getaway offer is available for travel beginning February 21, 2023 through May 26, 2023 (blackout dates apply).
The vacation package includes a five-night stay at either Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or the Aventura Hotel, and five days of park-to-park admission tickets to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. Added benefits for hotel guests include Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation throughout the resort destination, and more.
Universal Orlando visitors can enjoy all the attractions and experiences across Universal Orlando Resort along with its newest thrill ride – Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.
Guests traveling from February 4 through April 16 can experience Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.
This beyond-the-bayou seasonal celebration included with park admission lets the good times roll as it transforms Universal into the biggest party in the state with parades, floats, beads by the handful, live concerts by top music names, and cuisine inspired by world Carnaval destinations from New Orleans to Brazil, Belgium and more.
On select dates, Universal visitors wanting to take Carnaval to the next level can add the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience to their package.
Pricing starts at $69.21 per person, tax included, and enables guests to reserve a prime celebration spot, toss beads from a Mardi Gras float, and indulge in a 3-course meal at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.
