Universal Orlando Relaunches 'Wizarding World of Harry Potter' Vacation Package with New Extras
Universal Orlando announced today the relaunch of its popular “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Vacation Package”, available now for booking on a limited basis, with rates starting from $135 per person, per night, based on a party of four.
In addition to five-night accommodations and admission at Universal Orlando’s three world-class theme parks, package-holders will enjoy breakfast at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's signature eateries, as well as receive an all-new set of specialty items and an exclusive session at Shutterbutton's Photography Studio.
With the recent launch of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure attraction and the upcoming debut of the spectacular new light-projection experience, “Dark Arts at Hogwart’s Castle” this autumn, families and lifelong fans will find new reasons to immerse themselves in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World—one of the most spectacularly-themed lands ever created—at Universal Orlando.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Vacation Package includes:
— Five-night hotel accommodations at the all-new Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites. Alternative accommodations are available, however, at other Universal Orlando properties, such as Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
— Five-Day, Park-to-Park admission tickets to Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park
— Breakfast at the Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios Florida and the Three Broomsticks in Universal's Islands of Adventure
— Early Park Admission each day (one hour before the theme parks open) to either Universal Studios Florida or Universal's Islands of Adventure, AND Universal’s Volcano Bay
— Access to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk
— Complimentary transportation to Universal’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk
— NEW: Special Themed Keepsake Box, containing: Welcome Letter; Travel Planning Guide; Set of Luggage Tags featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger (one set of three per package); and a Hogwarts Railways Lanyard (one per person)
— NEW: Session at Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio (located within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley), which includes one exclusive 8x10 photo print and a commemorative DVD photo album
The special package offer is valid on bookings made now through December 9, 2020 for travel through December 31, 2020.
