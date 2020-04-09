Universal Parks & Resorts Announces Extended Closures Through May 31
Entertainment Laurie Baratti April 09, 2020
Universal Parks & Resorts just announced the extension of its current closures at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through at least May 31, 2020.
As Universal continues to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to continue adjusting its operations as necessary per the latest guidance provided by government officials and health agencies.
The extended closure period applies to Universal’s theme parks and CityWalk retail promenades in both Florida and California.
Operations at Universal Orlando Resort hotels are likewise suspending their operations through May 31.
Universal said that it has been in communication with its team members with updated news about their statuses. In order to sustain its business during the extended closure period—and perhaps beyond—while also tending to the well-being of its employees amid this health crisis, the company said that its team members will be paid 100 percent of their usual pay through April 19.
But, beginning April 20, most of its workforce will be paid at 80 percent of their usual pay rate and the company said they’ll be asked to adjust their work accordingly. It also plans to retain a small group of staff who will be asked to continue performing 100 percent of their duties and still will be paid their usual rate.
Without revenue coming in, Universal also said that, as of May 3, it must furlough its part-time hourly workers. The company will, however, fully cover the cost of any benefit plans these workers may already be enrolled in.
Universal indicated that, while it couldn’t anticipate when operations will resume, it plans to bring furloughed employees back on board when it becomes possible.
For more information, visit universalparks.com.
