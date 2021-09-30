Universal Studios Hollywood To Change Entry Requirements in October
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz September 30, 2021
Universal Studios Hollywood has updated its entry requirements in accordance with Los Angeles County’s latest public health order, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for everyone twelve years old and up in order to gain entry to the park, beginning October 7.
All individuals over eighteen years of age will also be required to show proof of identity. Face masks are also required both indoors and outdoors throughout the park.
Vaccination verification includes either a photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card or the vaccination card itself, a digital vaccination card issued by the California Department of Public Health or another document issued by a healthcare provider.
Two full weeks must pass after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or after the first shot of a one-dose vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.
Acceptable proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test includes a printed document, email or text message from a laboratory or other provider. The information must include the guest’s name, type of test and test result. Negative COVID-19 results taken up to 72 hours prior to entering the parks will be accepted. Self-tests are not acceptable forms of COVID-19 tests.
The new rules come as Los Angeles County announced a new public health order on September 16, issuing that mega-events of over 10,000 individuals, as well as theme parks, must now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to help curb the spread of the virus, including its Delta variant. County officials believe requiring vaccines or proof of a negative test will help raise the rates of vaccinations among the general population.
For more information, please visit Universal Studios Hollywood.
