Los Angeles Theme Parks, Stadiums to Require Vaccine or Negative COVID Test

Theme parks in the Los Angeles County area will soon be forced to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as part of a new set of mandates set to take effect next month.

According to ABC News San Diego, the new health order expected to be issued Friday would require vaccines or negative test results for outdoor mega-events of 10,000 people or more, including sporting events, concerts and theme parks.

As part of the updated protocols, Los Angeles County will also require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees in indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges.

The mandate will require patrons and employees to receive at least one dose of an approved vaccine by October 7 and their second dose by November 4. Those who work at indoor restaurants will be recommended to show vaccine verification, but it won’t be required.

“This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told ABC. “This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

Travelers planning a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain theme parks, as well as attending Dodger, Ram and Charger games, will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, starting on October 7.

Attendees at indoor mega-events have been following the protocols for months.

Ferrer went on to say that health officials in Los Angeles County “believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic.”

