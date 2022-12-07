Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter Offering New Wands
Officials from Universal Studios announced that a new collection of interactive Ollivanders wands have arrived at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the company’s theme parks worldwide.
Travelers visiting Universal Orlando, Universal Hollywood, Universal Japan and Universal Beijing can purchase 12 all-new wands, including an additional device exclusive to each destination.
Each original wand pairs a wood type with one of the three powerful cores preferred by master wandmaker Garrick Ollivander from the Harry Potter film series; unicorn hair, dragon heartstring and phoenix feather.
Each wand comes with a “wand lore” insert that details its distinct properties and the attributes of its ideal owner. Guests can also use the new wands to cast spells and reveal magical surprises at select locations in the themed lands.
The new collection also brings a unique wand to each Universal park, including a larch and phoenix feather wand at Universal Orlando, a walnut and dragon heartstring wand at Universal Hollywood, a cherry and unicorn hair wand at Universal Japan and a red oak and unicorn hair wand at Universal Beijing.
The lineup of new interactive Ollivanders wands joins each park’s current selection of wands inspired by beloved characters from the Harry Potter series.
Last month, Universal Florida revealed tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape are now on sale. The two escape room experiences are scheduled to open on December 9 at Universal CityWalk and will be themed after the Jurassic World and Back to the Future films.
In California, Universal Hollywood is ringing in 2023 with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration featuring music entertainment, a fireworks display and access to select rides and attractions on December 31 with extended hours until 2 a.m. local time.
