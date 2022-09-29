Visit Sweden Creates Chilling “Spellbound by Sweden” Audio Story
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz September 29, 2022
Visit Sweden is offering a new way to experience Swedish culture and nature with its new “Spellbound by Sweden” audio story program, available to listen to only when within the bounds of a Swedish forest.
Forests cover about 70 percent of Sweden’s land mass, and its folklore and mythology reflect this ever-present connection with nature, with stories of fairies, nixies, Huldra, and more.
The story, named “Kiln,” was written by internationally recognized author, John Ajvide Lindqvist.
“The supernatural has always played an active role in Swedish culture. It is more than just a backdrop to the crime stories and Nordic noir movies that have made the country famous”, says John Ajvide Lindqvist. “Now, the world is welcome to discover it for themselves in a truly immersive experience. As a horror author, when I enter a forest, I only need a glimpse of the dark side of a stone or the knots of a tree to trigger my imagination. Nature seems to come alive and lures you to come after it.”
There’s only one catch, however: you must travel to a forest in Sweden to listen to it. Spotify users or visitors to Visit Sweden’s “Spellbound by Sweden” page can enter one of the many Swedish forests and listen to the audio story in the place that immerses travelers in the story’s natural setting.
“Looking at what travelers are seeking when planning a holiday, many have a desire to discover something new. We want to inspire the world to come and experience something completely different,” says Nils Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Sweden. “The Swedish forests have historically been home to many fascinating creatures, now we want to introduce the world to their spellbindingly beautiful home... if you dare.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Sweden
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS