You Can Book Tony Stark's Cabin from Avengers: Endgame on Airbnb

Die-hard fans of Marvel's Avengers can follow in the footsteps of their favorite superheroes thanks to Airbnb.

The cabin used to depict Tony Stark's home and also serves as the site of his funeral in the 2019 mega-hit Avengers: Endgame is available to rent on the popular home-sharing platform.

However, the three-bedroom and three-bathroom vacation rental will set you and up to five friends back at least a few thousand dollars as the movie's popularity has driven up demand. It's listed for approximately $800 a night with a three-night minimum.

Highlights of the property include a pond, fireplace and free parking.

Although the home is located on the private property of the 8,000-acre Bouckaert Farm and Chattahoochee Hills Eventing in Fairburn, Georgia about 20 minutes from Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, assistant farm manager and office manager Ed Durden told CNN Travel that it's not easily accessible and usually hosts horse-show officials.

"We host TV and movie productions here all the time, as well...'Black Panther,' 'The Mule,' too many to name," he said.

Last month, the iconic Spice Girls' bus from 1997's Spice World was added to Airbnb for a limited time.

