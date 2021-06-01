Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Tue June 01 2021

Amadeus Research Shows Four Major Summer Travel Trends

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff June 01, 2021

Woman working on a laptop in a tropical destination.
Workcations are a new trend following the pandemic. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/Jasmina007)

Americans are traveling in new ways, and research is starting to reveal how. A new report from travel services company Amadeus shows new trends in summer travel shaping up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s airline and hospitality searches and booking and destination information reveal the new ways in which people are planning for their getaways this summer.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Passengers arriving at Las Vegas

gallery icon The Cheapest, Most Expensive US Airports To Fly From

A crowded beach

Memorial Day Weekend Shows Travel Rebound Has Begun

Pride Parade in New York City

gallery icon LGBTQIA-Inclusive US Destinations to Celebrate Pride

Fourth of July fireworks in Miami Beach, Florida

gallery icon 10 Trending July 4 US Travel Destinations

Travel bubbles are becoming a major trend, and destinations that are allowing them are showing increased interest.

Amadeus’ research found that “bubble travel,” such as in the Maldives where guests and groups can travel together with a negative COVID-19 test, is popular with travelers. The company has seen a 66 percent increase in searches from around the world for two-week trips to the Maldives compared to the same period in 2019.

With more people working from home, this may be the summer of the “workcation.”

While Americans notoriously leave vacation days on the table, it’s possible that they might be more attracted to working while on vacation. Amadeus’ research found that there has been an increasing trend in online searches for longer stays, indicating potential workcations. The company also found that the Caribbean is an appealing destination for travelers who are planning a workcation, with a 43 percent increase in the number of searches for 14-plus day stays compared to the same period in 2019.

Indulgent travel sometimes referred to as “revenge travel” is seen as the ultimate cure for cabin fever.

Amadeus found that people are booking these trips to top destinations such as Cancun, which the company found had skyrocketed from being outside the top 50 most searched destinations to now number four globally.

There is also a lot of interest in returning to travel in a more environmentally friendly way.

Amadeus found that travelers are putting a lot of thought into planning their next trip when it comes to safety and being environmentally and socially conscious about their choices. Its data suggests that people are researching their trips 27 percent earlier than they did in the same period in 2019.

For more information on Caribbean, Maldives

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Adventure Cycling Association

10 Awesome Eco-Adventure Vacation Ideas

Win Free Cruises, Vacation Packages Just for Getting Vaccinated

Trip.Com Now Offers the Blue Ribbon Bags Delayed Baggage Protection Service

How Much Do Americans Plan To Spend on Summer Travel?

Memorial Day 2021 Report: Busiest Airports, Travel Times and Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS