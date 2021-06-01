Amadeus Research Shows Four Major Summer Travel Trends
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff June 01, 2021
Americans are traveling in new ways, and research is starting to reveal how. A new report from travel services company Amadeus shows new trends in summer travel shaping up following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s airline and hospitality searches and booking and destination information reveal the new ways in which people are planning for their getaways this summer.
Travel bubbles are becoming a major trend, and destinations that are allowing them are showing increased interest.
Amadeus’ research found that “bubble travel,” such as in the Maldives where guests and groups can travel together with a negative COVID-19 test, is popular with travelers. The company has seen a 66 percent increase in searches from around the world for two-week trips to the Maldives compared to the same period in 2019.
With more people working from home, this may be the summer of the “workcation.”
While Americans notoriously leave vacation days on the table, it’s possible that they might be more attracted to working while on vacation. Amadeus’ research found that there has been an increasing trend in online searches for longer stays, indicating potential workcations. The company also found that the Caribbean is an appealing destination for travelers who are planning a workcation, with a 43 percent increase in the number of searches for 14-plus day stays compared to the same period in 2019.
Indulgent travel sometimes referred to as “revenge travel” is seen as the ultimate cure for cabin fever.
Amadeus found that people are booking these trips to top destinations such as Cancun, which the company found had skyrocketed from being outside the top 50 most searched destinations to now number four globally.
There is also a lot of interest in returning to travel in a more environmentally friendly way.
Amadeus found that travelers are putting a lot of thought into planning their next trip when it comes to safety and being environmentally and socially conscious about their choices. Its data suggests that people are researching their trips 27 percent earlier than they did in the same period in 2019.
Comments
