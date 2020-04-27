Another Poll Shows How Much Americans Are Ready to Travel
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli April 27, 2020
As several states slowly move to end their respective lockdowns and shelter-in-place restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus, Americans continue to become more and more anxious to travel.
A new poll shows that nearly half, 46 percent, of more than 30,000 people surveyed say they not only will travel again, they will do so immediately after any lockdown is lifted.
The survey was conducted by polling firm PiplSay.
The survey also found that 19 percent of people will travel but will wait between two and six months for things to settle down, while 18 percent aren’t planning any travel at the moment.
In addition, 52 percent of respondents said they are focusing mostly on domestic trips although it is unknown whether that was because of the fear of getting on a plane or boat, or a proclivity to give the American economy a boost by spending their travel dollars at home.
The sentiment jibes with previous polls that have gauged Americans’ feelings about traveling in a post-coronavirus era.
More than 75 percent of American respondents said they will keep traveling in 2020, according to a survey from LuggageHero. The research is part of an ongoing study that is monitoring travel sentiments during the coronavirus outbreak. The April results show that Americans are still eager to travel, however, they are slightly more cautious now than they were previously.
Another, separate survey – this one from the famed Harris Poll – found that pent-up demand among Americans looking to travel continued to build.
In an encouraging sign, a poll from another company released at the same time – the travel risk and crisis response provider Global Rescue – found that frequent travelers found “are willing to take several measures many would have once found objectionable,” including sharing personal medical history and itineraries.
Nine out of 10 respondents told Global Rescue that they are willing to subject themselves to screening and testing; six out of 10 would be open to disclosing medical conditions related to a compromised immune system, and roughly six out of 10 are willing to have their physical location tracked and traced with data temporarily retained.
