Americans Still Optimistic About Travel in 2020
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 15, 2020
A new survey suggests Americans aren’t going to give up on their travel plans too easily.
More than 75 percent of American respondents say they will keep traveling in 2020, according to a new survey from LuggageHero.
The research is part of an ongoing study that is monitoring travel sentiments during the coronavirus outbreak. The April results show that Americans are still eager to travel, however, they are slightly more cautious now than they were previously.
The survey, conducted April 5-9, 2020, found a lot of optimism around returning to travel.
When asked about travel between June and December 2020, 77 percent of respondents said that they were sticking to their plans as long as their hometowns or travel destinations were not under quarantine.
Fifty-six percent of travelers who responded to the survey said that they already had plans to travel between June and December.
Of those who had already made plans, 42 percent said that they would not be changing their destination. Thirty-two percent said that they would now avoid big cities and public transportation and favor parks and the outdoors.
Nearly half of the respondents said that they were still planning to travel abroad, and 44 percent said that they would change their international destination to a domestic one in 2020.
In a show of optimism, just 8 percent of travelers worldwide said that they would not travel at all in 2020.
However, while optimism remains, travelers are becoming increasingly cautious with spending. Thirty-one percent said that they will reduce their vacation expenses up to 40 percent. Thirty-four percent said that they would cut their budgets by more than 40 percent.
Overall, while more people have decided to travel domestically rather than internationally and to spend less on vacations, most people still have the desire to travel in 2020.
