How to Ease the Stress of Booking a Vacation
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke April 26, 2022
With more and more travelers taking to the roads, seas and skies this summer, planning your dream getaway will come with extra challenges.
Working with an experienced travel advisor can ease the stress, however, because a trusted and certified travel professional can not only stretch your budget further by saving your hard-earned money but save you precious time, provide expert advice amid a time of uncertainty and give you the personal attention that an OTA can't.
Travel advisors are travel experts who are up to date on the latest travel advisories and COVID-19 entry requirements and are therefore well-equipped to look out for your safety and steer you in the right direction when it comes to landing on a destination.
When it comes to protecting your pockets, travel advisors have exclusive access to special rates and discounts that ensure their clients are getting the best value at all times. What's more, you can enjoy those savings and special add-ons without having to invest a ton of time browsing the web for travel deals, many of which are, in fact, too good to be true.
These professionals also have a long list of resources and relationships to lean on having traveled to and experienced much of the world and the travel suppliers that they can guide clients toward. These connections can sometimes pay off in the form of an airplane seat or cruise cabin upgrade or even a special VIP experience at your resort.
Travel advisors don't only save you time, money and headaches but provide a human element that OTAs simply cannot. From the planning process in the very beginning until the moment you return home, your advisor will be just a call, text or email away, ready to answer any questions or assist in any way possible.
If you're interested in working with a travel advisor but not sure where to start, visit TravelSense.org to find a verified advisor based on your destination and journey type.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Princess Hotels Shares Details on Remodeled Punta Cana Properties
-
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS