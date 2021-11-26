Last-Minute 2021 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Travel Deals
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke November 25, 2021
Travelers have numerous opportunities to save big on flights, hotels and resorts, cruises, tour packages and much more this holiday season. However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring some of the best deals of the season. If you're missed out to this point, here are some of the top offers still available.
Emirates
Emirates is offering Black Friday savings on flights, including roundtrip fares as low as $599. Notable routes available at a discount include New York-Milan, Washington, D.C.-Bangkok, Los Angeles-Cairo and Miami-Dubai, among others. Travelers have until November 28, 2021 to book travel from Thanksgiving through March 31, 2022. Blackout dates apply. Visit Emirates.com to shop the Black Friday fares.
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is celebrating the season with savings of up to 35 percent as well as flexible cancellations on bookings made by noon ET on December 6, 2021. Click here to browse Viceroy's properties and book your discounted stay.
Condado Ocean Club
Condado Ocean Club in San Juan, Puerto Rico is offering 30 percent off on stays through July 30, 2022, when travelers book between November 26-30, 2021. What's more, members can receive 35 percent off stays through July 30, 2022, and a $50 food and beverage credit when booking November 25-30, 2021.
La Concha Resort
Travelers to San Juan can also save on stays at La Concha Resort. During the property's Cyber Getaway Sale, guests can save up to 20 percent off discounted rates and a $100 food and beverage credit to enjoy at one of the property's seven bars and restaurants. The offer is only valid for a two-night minimum stay taking place Sunday-Thursday from January 1, 2022, through December 1, 2022. Travelers must book November 26, 2021, through December 1, 2021.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines customers can score fares as low as $59 one-way when they book by 11:59 p.m. CT on November 25. The sale is good for continental U.S. travel from November 26, 2021, through March 9, 2022; interisland Hawaii travel and travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii from November 26, 2021, through December 15, 2021, and January 5, 2022, through March 9, 2022. The discounted fares are also valid for travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico from November 26, 2021, through December 9, 2021, and January 10, 2022, through March 9, 2022. International travel is valid November 26, 2021 through December 15, 2021, and January 5, 2022, through March 9, 2022. Fourteen-day advance purchase is required.
Azamara
Azamara passengers can save 20 percent, receive $1,000 of onboard credit, and secure an upgraded premium beverage package for two when booking their next cruise by December 3, 2021. The Cyber Week offer is available for all staterooms on select voyages from November 21, 2021 through May 5, 2023.
Perry Lane Hotel
Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in historic downtown Savannah, Georgia is offering guests 25 percent off advanced rates for stays taking place through mid-February 2022. To qualify, travelers must book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, November 26-29, 2021.
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Elsewhere in the Southeast, the luxe Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa on Florida's Gold Coast is treating travelers to 15 percent off the best available rate when they book on Cyber Monday, November 29, 2021, or on Travel Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Full deposit is required at the time of booking, no cancellation and the offer is subject to availability. To further entice travelers, the property is set to debut an extensive, multi-million-dollar reimagination to its social spaces in late 2021.
JetBlue Vacations
JetBlue Vacations is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings on flight, hotel and flight and cruise packages this November, including $50 off when you spend $500 or more, $150 off when you spend $1,000-plus, $500 off when you spend at least $3,000 and $750 off when you spend $6,000 or more. Travelers have until November 30, 2021, to book for travel taking place between December 8, 2021, and October 15, 2022.
The Peninsula Hotels
The Peninsula Hotels in Beverly Hills, New York and Chicago are offering 20-30 percent off of their best available rates (BAR) when guests book November 25-30, 2021. The Peninsula Beverly Hill is offering 20 percent off BAR on all guest rooms plus 25 percent off BAR on all suites and 10 percent off gift card purchases for stays between December 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. Use the code BHCYBER at checkout. The Peninsula New York is offering 30 percent off BAR on all rooms and suites and 10 percent off gift card purchases when guests use the code NYCYBER for stays taking place between January 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022. Finally, The Peninsula Chicago is offering 20 percent off BAR on all guest rooms and suites and 10 percent off gift card purchases of $350 or more. Use code CHCYBER for stays between December 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022, to qualify.
Prince Waikiki
The oceanfront Prince Waikiki hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii is offering travelers exclusive room rates on bookings made by November 30, 2021, for travel now through December 22, 2022. Special access rates and offers include rooms starting at $199 for local kamaaina residents, 30 percent off best available rates for non-residents and a special suite offering inclusive of $100 in resort credits per day (two nights minimum).
Ka'anapali Beach Hotel
Visitors to Hawaii can also save on the Ka'anapali Beach Hotel in Maui. Guests can book between November 26-29, 2021, to enjoy 20 percent off on room and breakfast rates for stays taking place between April 1, 2022, and December 21, 2022, (five-night minimum stay). Room and breakfast rates start from $402 for Traditional Ocean View, $437 for Premium Partial Ocean View and $502 for Premium Ocean View.
