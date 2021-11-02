Last updated: 07:01 PM ET, Tue November 02 2021

Leisure and Hospitality Jobs Continue To Grow in October

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff November 02, 2021

Hospitality and leisure sector jobs continue to grow.
Hospitality and leisure sector jobs continue to grow. (photo via metamorworks/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Leisure and hospitality jobs remained strong in October with employment growing and wages rising.

According to the latest data from the monthly Small Business Employment Watch by Paychex and IHS Markit, leisure and hospitality sectors continued to show the fastest growth rates.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Disney Genie

Everything You Need To Know About Disney Genie

Travelers walking together with luggage

WTTC Reports Business Travel Is Gradually Rebounding

London airport with aircraft lined up at the gates.

Staggering Losses Continue For Commercial Airlines

Universal, Orlando, theme park, christmas, grinch, travel

Universal Orlando Announces Return of Winter Holiday Tour

Additionally, the national jobs index surpassed 100 for the first time since 2017, and hourly and weekly rates are growing at a record pace.

Leisure and hospitality lead sectors in earnings and hours worked growth for the seventh consecutive month, and the West is now the new top region for small business employment growth, overtaking the South.

“The positive gains seen since June indicate that jobs lost in 2020 are steadily coming back, although there’s still ground to make up to return to pre-pandemic levels,” said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. “With hourly earnings growth at record levels, you can see employers are responding to labor market pressures and the impact of many workers leaving their current jobs and seeking new opportunities.”

While small business employment growth continues, total employment remains far from its pre-pandemic levels.

The index has reached 100.45, increasing 6.5 percent during the past 12 months as small businesses continue to recover from the pandemic. In response to labor market pressures, hourly earnings growth improved to 3.85 percent in October, a new record level since reporting began 10 years ago.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
travel savings

Top Travel Deals for November

NYC, Cancun Rank Highest Among Americans’ Thanksgiving Travel Destinations

gallery icon Tips for Traveling Safely This Halloween Weekend

The Future of Travel Will Be Led by Sustainability, Innovation

How Much Will Americans Spend on Holiday Travel This Year?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS