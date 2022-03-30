More Travelers Are Going Solo in 2022
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff March 30, 2022
Traveling solo is becoming one of the bigger travel trends to take off after the pandemic. Many people are not waiting around for friends and family to be ready to hit the road and are choosing to go on their own.
According to new research from MMGY, one in four travelers plans to travel solo in the next six months with Gen-Z and Millennials leading the way.
Male travelers are more likely than their female counterparts to travel alone. Thirty percent of male travelers are likely to travel solo in comparison to 19 percent of female travelers.
Solo travelers are more likely to travel to a variety of destinations. While 43 percent of active leisure travelers have Los Angeles on their list, a higher number, 53 percent, of solo travelers want to visit.
Thirty-nine percent of active leisure travelers are planning to go to Palm Springs while 48 percent of solo travelers are looking to go there.
Solo travelers are also more likely to travel to Chicago, Atlanta, Anaheim, Ann Arbor and Kansas City.
Solo travelers also like to go out. Nightlife is significantly more influential to solo travelers when selecting a destination.
Travel companies are seeing a trend toward solo travel as well. Some tour operators have begun catering to those traveling on their own with special deals and the waiving of single supplements.
Overall, demand for travel is high, whether travelers are going solo or in a group. Pent-up demand is high, and people are looking to spend big on travel.
“We anticipate that 2022 will be seen as a year of continued growth for the travel industry, with many Americans opting to ‘go big’ with their travels after playing it more conservative the last few years,” said Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY Travel Intelligence. “Inflation and the recent increase in gas prices may mean that travelers choose to venture a bit closer to home or alter their spending slightly, but the demand for travel is palpable.”
