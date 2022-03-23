Last updated: 04:11 PM ET, Wed March 23 2022

TTC Responds to Solo Travel Demand With Special Offers

Tour Operator Janeen Christoff March 23, 2022

Insight Vacations
Travelers can connect with new people on solo trips.

The Travel Corporation (TTC) is seeing an uptick in demand from solo travelers and it responding with special deals.

Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations are now offering waived and reduced single supplements.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Oberammergau Passion Play, Oberammergau Germany, ETS Tours

Faith-Based Travel Brand ETS Tours Launches Special Savings

Special Offers in Riviera Maya

Win a Free Trip During Delta Vacations' NFT Sweepstakes

Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo

Bahia Principe Launches Limited Time Sale

Fort Lauderdale, airport

Southwest Airlines Launches Three-Day Sale With Flights From $...

Recent research shows there is pent-up demand. A reader survey conducted by Solo Traveler found that 66 percent of people say they "don’t want to wait for others to see the world" and 42 percent indicated that they "want to meet new people" when they travel. Google searches confirm the trend, showing a 131 percent increase in searches for solo travel between 2016 and 2019, and the solo travel trend has come back strong over the last few months.

“We are seeing reality meet the research, and are ensuring that our travel advisor partners are prepared to meet the opportunity to court and delight the growing number of solo travelers with waived and reduced single supplements,” said Guy Young, chief trade engagement officer, North America for TTC Tour Brands.

Special Offers

Solo travelers booking with TTC brands can take advantage of significantly reduced single-supplement fees or free single room upgrades on select tours.

Several brands are also offering Solo Room Share Matching, a service that allows travelers to choose to be matched with a same-sex travel partner for a room share at no cost.

“As travel returns, we want to help our travel advisor partners capitalize on the growing market for solo travelers," said Young. "Offering free and significantly reduced single supplement fees will broaden the opportunity to welcome solo travelers on our brands and experience the world with complete peace of mind."

For more information on Europe, United States

For more Tour Operator News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Business agreement handshake over desk with laptop and papers

Colletts Welcomes Jenifer Hartnett as Tour Operations and...

Commit To Responsible Travel With EF Go Ahead Tours

Faith-Based Travel Brand ETS Tours Launches Special Savings

Quark Expeditions Announces 2023-2024 Antarctic Season

Intrepid Travel Launches New Experiences To Amplify BIPOC Perspectives, Cultures

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS