TTC Responds to Solo Travel Demand With Special Offers
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff March 23, 2022
The Travel Corporation (TTC) is seeing an uptick in demand from solo travelers and it responding with special deals.
Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations are now offering waived and reduced single supplements.
Recent research shows there is pent-up demand. A reader survey conducted by Solo Traveler found that 66 percent of people say they "don’t want to wait for others to see the world" and 42 percent indicated that they "want to meet new people" when they travel. Google searches confirm the trend, showing a 131 percent increase in searches for solo travel between 2016 and 2019, and the solo travel trend has come back strong over the last few months.
“We are seeing reality meet the research, and are ensuring that our travel advisor partners are prepared to meet the opportunity to court and delight the growing number of solo travelers with waived and reduced single supplements,” said Guy Young, chief trade engagement officer, North America for TTC Tour Brands.
Special Offers
Solo travelers booking with TTC brands can take advantage of significantly reduced single-supplement fees or free single room upgrades on select tours.
Several brands are also offering Solo Room Share Matching, a service that allows travelers to choose to be matched with a same-sex travel partner for a room share at no cost.
“As travel returns, we want to help our travel advisor partners capitalize on the growing market for solo travelers," said Young. "Offering free and significantly reduced single supplement fees will broaden the opportunity to welcome solo travelers on our brands and experience the world with complete peace of mind."
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Discover Puerto Rico for Your Clients and Start Earning Rewards
-
American Queen Voyages Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Lower Mississippi Cruises
For more information on Europe, United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS