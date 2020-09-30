Nevada Approves Plans to Allow Large Meetings, Conventions
Features & Advice Donald Wood September 30, 2020
As part of the latest round of coronavirus-related restrictions being lifted, the governor of Nevada announced that large meetings and conventions would be allowed to return with new health and safety guidelines in place.
According to The Associated Press, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that gatherings of up to 250 people can resume under strict rules, including live entertainment events, trade shows, concerts and conventions.
While venues in Nevada will be able to host large events with a capacity of 250, the limit does not include employees, organizers and performers. In addition, facilities can have events with 1,000 guests if government-regulated requirements are met.
The requirements for 1,000-guest events include adding separate rooms for every 250 guests, restricting the movement of employees, ensuring the usage of separate entrances and exits, mandating pre-registration and submitting a “Large Gathering Venue COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan” to local health authorities for review and confirmation.
One of the first companies to take advantage of the changes was MGM Resorts International, which already announced a comprehensive plan designed to facilitate the safe return of meetings and conventions at its properties in Las Vegas and throughout the United States, subject to local regulations and restrictions.
MGM Resorts’ “Convene with Confidence” plan is the result of months of work with experts and builds on the company’s Seven-Point Safety Plan to provide a comprehensive approach to bringing people back.
The plan includes the option for a multi-layered health screening process using CLEAR’s Health Pass and utilizing on-site rapid, molecular COVID-19 testing that can deliver results within approximately 20 minutes.
“The health and safety of all who pass through our doors is our highest priority,” MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle said. “Convene with Confidence represents the culmination of everything we've learned, cutting-edge technology and months of consultation with experts.”
“With this program, we are taking another step forward in safely providing a level of entertainment, amenities and service not seen since before the pandemic began,” Hornbuckle continued.
For more information on Nevada
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS