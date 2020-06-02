Last updated: 04:13 PM ET, Tue June 02 2020

Nominate a Healthcare Hero for a Free G Adventures Vacation

June 02, 2020

TourRadar and G Adventures launch Frontline Healthcare Hero free vacation giveaway.
PHOTO: TourRadar and G Adventures launch Frontline Healthcare Hero free vacation giveaway. (Photo courtesy of TourRadar)

Booking engine for multi-day tours TourRadar has teamed up with acclaimed small-group adventure travel company G Adventures to give one fortunate frontline worker the vacation of a lifetime.

The Grand Prize consists of two $2,500 vouchers, good toward any G Adventures multi-day tour in the destination of their choice for themselves and one travel companion, to be taken in 2021.

“Countless frontline healthcare workers have been putting their lives at risk to help others,” said TourRadar’s CMO, Christian Wolters. “To say thanks in a very small way, we want to give one of these heroes a much-needed vacation once it’s safe to travel again.”

Would-be nominators can head to TourRadar’s Nomination Page to complete an online entry form for their healthcare hero, where they can include a 250-word written shoutout that details their reasons for putting their nominee forth for consideration in the contest, and may optionally also include a one-minute video submission via YouTube link.

Entries are being accepted through June 12, and the very lucky and well-deserving Grand Prize winner will then be announced on June 19, 2020.

G Adventures has been changing the world through travel for 30 years by connecting travelers worldwide with life-enriching encounters that are conducted responsibly—an ethos shared by TourRadar. G Adventures' award-winning getaways are available in over 100 countries all across the globe, with a focus on the intimacy, authenticity and sustainability of each experience.

For more information, visit tourradar.com or gadventures.com.

