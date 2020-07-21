Overseas Leisure Group Creates 'Responsible Traveler Challenge'
Overseas Leisure Group announced on July 21 the creation of its “Responsible Traveler Challenge,” which includes industry-first incentives aimed at higher social responsibility and protecting destinations, the hospitality workforce and guests from exposure to COVID-19.
The “Responsible Traveler Challenge” incentivizes safety measures and encourages taking responsibility to protect the environment and the people in which visitors encounter in each destination.
Overseas Leisure Group is offering a $250 credit on each booking after each adult in a travel party tests negative for COVID-19 during the 72 hours before their departure. If they choose to forgo the credit, it will instead be donated to Partners in Health, an international healthcare organization helping global communities impacted by the pandemic.
Overseas Leisure Group is also the first travel operator to partner with a COVID-19 screening app, Entrsafe, to offer travelers an easy and accessible way to self-evaluate and monitor their exposure, symptoms and risk to others prior to and during various periods of travel.
“Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, we already had common measures in place that were ultimately best in class,” says Felix Brambilla, CEO of Overseas Leisure Group. “Since March, we have taken further steps to protect clients and vendors. After witnessing the shocking acceleration of COVID-19 cases in my hometown caused by a resurgence in tourism, I felt the essential need to put measures in place that ensures travelers take ownership and responsibility for their own risk to others. More innovative practices are now being implemented such as the usage of our self-clearing app, an incentive for those who test prior to travel, financial protection with our Carefree Bookings program, and a strict refund policy which passes laws and recommendations to protect travelers. Our newest incentives have been adopted to call luxury travelers’ attention to how significantly they can impact a destination when visiting an otherwise protected location.”
These incentives also help the travel advisor by giving them the support and tools they need to promote responsibility among their client base.
In addition to their “Responsible Traveler Challenge,” Overseas Leisure Group has also recently launched “Discover America,” an alternative luxury travel option to explore the natural wonders of North America with minimal risk in private luxury RV excursions.
Overseas Leisure Group has over twenty years of experience promoting America as an adventure destination. While the company continuously monitors how the virus regains force in remote areas, it wants travelers to participate in keeping them as safe as possible, while enjoying the abundance of treasures the country has to offer, many of them off the grid.
For more information on the “Responsible Traveler Challenge,” please visit the website or contact Lori Kendall at 786.508.3620 or by email at Lori@overseasinternational.com.
