Planeterra Launches ‘Around The World’ Fundraiser
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz May 11, 2021
Planeterra, the world’s foremost supporter of community tourism initiatives, has launched the Around the World Challenge to raise money for community tourism enterprises that have been hit hard during the pandemic.
Participants can walk, run or bike around six miles each day between May 17-26 to raise money for community tourism. Altogether, the participants will be able to collectively travel the entire globe, or 24,909 miles. Registration is $25 per person.
Over the ten-day period, participants will learn about different regions of the world, including India, Bolivia and Rwanda, as well as those destinations’ cultures, foods and more.
The goal is to raise $40,087 for emerging community tourism initiatives that are part of Planeterra’s Global Community Tourism Network, which was created in early May to support community tourism across the globe. It provides resources, online training, marketing and promotion to these enterprises.
Planeterra will match $1,500 of the funds raised to support its partners in India as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Planeterra just launched the Global Community Tourism Network last week, having more than doubled our community partnerships since December and we now work with communities in over 65 countries,” says president of Planeterra, Jamie Sweeting. “We thought it was the perfect time to highlight these new community partners, and help Planeterra support them as they prepare to recover and the world prepares to travel again.”
Please visit Planeterra to learn more and to register.
Sponsored Content
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS