ROAM Luggage Launches Flash Sale
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz July 21, 2020
Since most of us have been denied the year's impending vacations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the perfect time to gear up for future travel. Make sure you have the right travel accessories and luggage for the trips you're planning to go on once borders are opened up again.
If you're ready for new travel gear, now is your chance to score some incredible deals from one of the best luxury luggage brands available.
ROAM Luggage announced today that it's having an online flash sale from July 27 through August 2. The sale will feature up to 40 percent off luggage and will include free shipping.
Founded by former TUMI executives, ROAM Luggage is the world’s first and only fully color-customizable premium luggage brand. Everything from the stitching to the wheels is fully customizable, and each item is handcrafted and made to order in the U.S. The company also offers a 100-day risk-free trial.
For more information or to participate in the sale, click here.
