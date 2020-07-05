Stressed About Travel? A Travel Agent Can Help
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz July 05, 2020
The word ‘travel’ is still an exciting word. For many, however, this word can be a cause for concern and a trigger for stress, anxiety, and fear because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People now more than ever feel a sense of upheaval, which goes along with the loss of normal routine and economic stability.
Traveling is going to create stress and anxiety for many people, even with the new CDC guidelines that require every crew member and passenger to wear a mask aboard an airplane.
Mixed Celebrations for July 4 HolidayDestination & Tourism
Caribbean Unveils Initiatives to Support Re-Opening TourismDestination & Tourism
American Airlines Will be Overstaffed for Fall by 20,000 WorkersAirlines & Airports
Another Plane Passenger Removed For Refusing to Wear MaskAirlines & Airports
Even with all of the safety measures the tourism industry is taking to help combat the spread of the virus, there’s still a level of uncertainty connected with traveling.
As people begin to start traveling again in greater numbers, the anxiety of contracting the virus will understandably grow.
The first piece of advice to take into consideration is to contact your local travel agent with any questions you might have. If you have never used a travel agent before now, it might be the time to look into using one. They will keep themselves up-to-date on any changes to airline regulations, international travel alerts, and more.
Being prepared is the most important thing in reducing anxiety and stress in any situation, and anyone can do it effectively. Use hand sanitizer and always wear a mask. Try as much as possible to social distance. Bring sanitizing wipes to wipe down any hard surfaces: your seat belt buckle, tray table, and armrests. Limit the number of times you enter a public restroom if you can. In general, be smart about it. If you’re traveling to a state or country that requires you to quarantine yourself for 14 days, be prepared to do it or reconsider your travel plans.
If you are a travel agent and have clients who are going to travel sometime this year, chances are you’ll be getting questions from them about whether it’s still safe for them to travel.
Being informed is the most important step for a travel agent to help their clients.
In order to give them peace of mind, it’s important to learn about the safety procedures that pertain to your client’s booking. Are they going on an airplane? Learn about the airline’s safety protocols and let them know what they’re doing to protect their travelers. The same could be said for cruise lines, many of which are refunding the rest of the summer’s cruises. If they’re traveling to a locale that requires them to quarantine themselves for 14 days, you might have to change part of their itinerary.
It’s also crucial that your clients buy travel insurance. Please note that you, as a travel agent, must be aware not only of what the travel insurance covers, but also what it does not. However, most travel insurance packages protect unexpected cancellations should something happen. While some clients before the pandemic might not have felt the necessity of having travel insurance, it’s most likely that there will be a greater desire to purchase it in the future.
Traveling now remains riskier than ever, but there are steps you as a traveler or travel agent can do to help combat stress and anxiety.
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS