Last updated: 12:23 PM ET, Wed July 21 2021

Study Shows Americans Returning To Live Entertainment

Patrick Clarke July 21, 2021

An NBA game inside American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami
The Miami Heat host the Houston Rockets inside AmericanAirlines Arena in Downtown Miami. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

Demand for live entertainment, including sporting events and concerts, is recovering quickly, according to new data included in Allianz Partners USA's 13th annual Vacation Confidence Index.

More than half of Americans (55 percent) have indicated that they plan to attend at least one ticketed event by the end of 2021. What's more, a notable 16 percent of survey respondents said that they plan to attend three or more events before the year is up.

More than four in 10 (43 percent of) Americans will attend a ticketed event or festival outdoors, and a similar number (39 percent) plan to attend an indoor event by the end of 2021. Younger travelers (age 18 to 34) are driving the live entertainment recovery, with six in 10 (60 percent) indicating that they plan to attend an outdoor event and 57 percent saying that they would attend an indoor event.

In terms of increasing confidence in attending indoor events post-pandemic, respondents want to see limited attendees and additional spacing (36 percent), COVID-19 vaccine verification or negative COVID test requirements for unvaccinated individuals (34 percent), mandatory mask requirements (31 percent), event ticket insurance (28 percent) and temperature checks for all employees and guests prior to entering the venue (27 percent).

"This summer will go down in history as a time when Americans started engaging socially again, with a huge pent-up demand for ticketed events of all types," Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications at Allianz Partners USA, said in a statement. "Our survey shows that this demand is real and will likely translate to billions of dollars in economic spending. Interest in ticket insurance has also picked up as Americans are looking to protect their experiences when they're unable to attend an event due to a reason covered by their policy."

13th Annual Vacation Confidence Index
13th Annual Vacation Confidence Index. (photo courtesy of Allianz Partners)

The Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners USA takes into account responses from more than 2,000 American adults who were interviewed between May 24 and 28, 2021.

The study also found that Americans will take more, shorter trips or micro-cations this summer and spend $153.7 billion on summer vacations in 2021.

