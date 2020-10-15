Survey Finds Americans Cautiously Optimistic About Traveling Again
Features & Advice Donald Wood October 15, 2020
A recent survey found that while Americans are making vacation plans for the rest of 2020, many are being cautiously optimistic about traveling again.
AAA Travel’s study found that 67 percent of adults in the United States planning a vacation before the end of the year have reported report some degree of uncertainty about whether the trip will come to fruition or not.
The impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in less spur-of-the-moment travel decisions, as 20 percent of respondents planning a trip expect to book within one week of hitting the road.
The survey also found that 80 percent of trips this fall will be road trips, with more Americans heading to destinations known for outdoor recreation and socially-distanced activities than in previous years.
“As many Americas continue to work from home and attend school virtually, this temporary lifestyle change opens up new and exciting possibilities for fall travel – particularly for those who deferred summer travel plans,” AAA Travel senior vice president Paula Twidale said.
“For those who choose to travel, the great American road trip continues to be the preferred method of getting out and exploring the United States,” Twidale continued. “AAA advises these travelers to plan ahead and take precautions to be a responsible traveler.”
As for where Americans are traveling this fall some of the top road trip destinations include Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Myrtle Beach and more.
Earlier this month, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released a survey showing that 99 percent of U.S. and Canadian travelers are “eager to travel again.” Even more encouraging for the travel industry is that 70 percent of respondents stated that they plan to take a vacation in 2021.
