Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage in 2020
Features & Advice Claudette Covey January 22, 2020
As the sustainable tourism niche continues to attract an increasing number of travelers concerned about responsible tourism and experiential travel, companies are upping the ante on new programs and practices, according to Bannikin Travel & Tourism, a travel consultancy company based in Toronto and Hong Kong.
“Over the last few years, travelers have been getting serious about lowering their environmental impact, focusing on local experiences and supporting regional economies,” said Bannikin CEO Jillian Dickens. “As we enter this new decade, we’re seeing companies reacting to this shift in consumer behavior in more focused and innovative ways; embracing challenges like sourcing local food, leading the rewilding movement, even embarking on the world’s first zero-waste challenge.”
For its part, Natural Habitat Adventures believed to be the first 100 percent carbon-neutral operator, partnered with the World Wildlife Fund to create the July “Zero Waste Adventure,” which will consolidate the waste from the trip into a compact container, which will virtually eliminate the need to send it to a landfill or incinerator.
This year, the operator, in partnership with sustainability consultant South Pole, plans to offset personal carbon emissions for travelers’ who participate in its Climate Change & the Wild World” programs. Carbon credits will fund such projects as wind farms in India and fuel-efficient cookstoves for Rwanda households.
True Colombia Travel is putting the focus on authentic, immersive experiences, including the “True Graffiti” program, which curated by a local youth collective and highlights the art and design of Medellin neighborhoods.
Wilderness Scotland introduced the “Big Picture Rewilding Retreat" program, which immerses travelers in destinations that are in the midst of a natural revitalization.
In January, Exodus Travels became one of the founding signatories of the “Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency” pledge, working with such companies as Wilderness Scotland and Wilderness Ireland to strategize on ways in which to promote responsible tourism.
Adventure Canada is offering local food experiences through its “Taste of Place” program, which capitalizes on goods from fishermen, farmer and chefs.
Lastly, Saddle Skedaddle, a cycling operator, has introduced 73 e-bike vacations to introduce the low-carbon vacation option to travelers who are not avid cyclers.
“In 2020, we will see the travel industry confronting its role in climate change even further, and determine how to be a positive force in this global conversation,” said Dickens.
