The Growing Wellness Demand Among Male Travelers
Wellness holidays are often seen as the domain of women, typically booked for girls getaways, bachelorette parties, and solo health retreats.
But taking a break from an overworked, stressful life is important to men’s health as well. And in fact, there’s been a significant increase in men engaging in such getaways, according to Health and Fitness Travel.
“Since 2010 we have seen a 42 percent increase in men booking wellness holidays,” said Paul Joseph, Health and Fitness Travel founder. “Men investing in their well-being and appearance is now so normal; many are living with extreme unprecedented stress due to growing work demands, and we have seen a growing interest from men towards self-care and health awareness.”
The good news for men everywhere is that most retreats and spas are gender neutral and cater equally to both sexes, added Joseph.
With this being Men’s Health Week, there’s no better time to take a closer look at some of the health retreats around the globe that might appeal to men. These retreats, allow participants to hit the waves; get more mindful, and even sweat it out.
From boot camp fitness in Portugal to holistic weight loss in India, here’s a look at some healthy escapes that might also appeal to male travelers in search of a health-oriented escape.
For the Zen King: Kamalaya Basic Balance and Revitalise, Thailand
Counteract the stresses of contemporary life and prevent yourself from burning out at the tranquil sanctuary of Kamalaya set on the coast of Koh Samui.
A series of wellness consultations help determine your individual health and wellness needs so that a program can be tailored for maximum effect. Restorative, healing treatments and personal consultations in naturopathy, nutrition and stress management will help you to achieve a more balanced approach to life.
For the Adventure Seeker: Paradis Plage Mindful Triathlon, Morocco
Set at the sun-spoiled coast of Agadir, this healthy retreat is for those seeking off-road excursions, surfing, yoga, and competitive beach team sports. Its wide range of fitness activities makes it a perfect host where al fresco activities accompany a sensorial hammam, traditional steam treatments, and Thai massages.
After spending your wellness getaway at this sunny Moroccan paradise, you will feel revitalized and well-balanced.
For the Ocean Lover: BodyHoliday Fusion Fitness, St Lucia
For adventure, thrills, and relaxation all included in one revitalizing experience, nothing can beat the luxury destination of BodyHoliday on St. Lucia.
With a wide range of sports holiday activities available, such as ocean kayaking, boxing, and tennis, your experience will know no boundaries with expertly designed programs to work towards your individual health and fitness goals, while having an epic social and evening scene.
For the Island God: Como Shambalaya Rejuvenation, Bali
Reclaim your youth and positive attitude by combining healthy delicious cuisine, and beneficial rejuvenating treatments on the infamous tropical island.
Come home with practical and wise knowledge, tools and recipes from the on-site nutritionist team, after in-depth analysis of food intolerances and areas of weakness, and finally get on track towards your health and fitness goals.
For the Peaceful Warrior: Atmantan Fusion Fitness, India
With a plethora of fitness activities and Ayurvedic spa treatments, feel transformed and educated at this natural haven in India, nestled amid the stunning Sahyadri mountains.
The property's certified wellness experts help guests learn how to nourish their mind and body with nutritional advice, functional fitness exercises and harmonizing massages to ensure a holistic lifestyle overhaul on your well-being.
For the Luxury Jetsetter: SHA Wellness Clinic Anti-stress, Spain
Don’t suffer in silence - chronic stress symptoms are vast, and the fast pace of modern living and inappropriate eating are major causes for increased physical and emotional stress.
Check in with the experts at this progressive medi-spa and receive a highly personalized plan to reduce stress and improve your well-being. You will leave knowing how to manage stress, improve sleep and improve your overall well-being.
For the Guilt-free Foodie: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino Fusion Fitness, Greece
With a city’s worth of restaurant choices available and personalized programs designed to suit your needs, achieve your health and fitness goals with cardiovascular fitness, muscle toning and weight-loss, all chosen to re-energize your body and boost your metabolism.
Aside from your own crafted program, choose from TRX suspension training, yoga, meditation, and spa treatments to complement your stay.
For the Brave Enthusiast: Longevity Cegonha Country Club Bootcamp, Portugal
With up-to eight workouts per day, Longevity Cegonha Country Club Bootcamp is the place to shape up and sustain it. This energizing holiday is set in the sunny Algarve where pulse-raising circuit training, TRX camps and power-hiking will give you the drive, motivation, and strength to get body confident.
Healthy cuisine complements a rigorous training schedule, while detox and weight loss treatments are added to boost results.
