The Most Surprising Fall Travel Destination Trends This Year
Features & Advice Noreen Kompanik November 04, 2022
According to travel insurance comparison company Squaremouth, this fall travel season is outpacing last year by more than 38 percent. After analyzing data from thousands of travelers, the company revealed a handful of notable findings at they pertain to fall travel.
International Travel Returns to Its Pre-COVID Peak
Travelers are once again heading overseas. So much so that international travel has increased by 48 percent compared to this time last year. Though domestic trips seem to have hit a plateau, international travel has surged, resulting in 88 percent of travel insurance policies being purchased for international travel.
Caribbean Countries Find Competition
At the height of the pandemic, Caribbean destinations saw the majority of fall travelers. But as worldwide travel has resumed and European countries have reopened their borders or eased entry requirements, destinations like the U.K., Italy, Spain and France are once again on the leaderboard of most popular fall destinations.
Portugal is Now a Top European Destination
Portugal is gaining popularity, and for the first time has become one of the top 10 most popular European destinations, Squaremouth found.
Traveler Spending Reaches All-Time High
More than ever before, fall travelers are spending more money on their vacations. This year’s average trip cost came in at $4,286, a 20 percent increase from last year and a 19 percent increase from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Egypt and Australia Are Priciest Destinations
Overall, international travel spending has increased by over 21 percent since last year, fueled by high-priced international vacations. Of Squaremouth’s 20 most popular fall destinations, Egypt and Australia come in as the priciest, with average trip costs of $6,530 and $6,256 respectively.
