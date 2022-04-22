Last updated: 05:28 PM ET, Fri April 22 2022

The World's Best Travel Loyalty Programs

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke April 22, 2022

Fort Lauderdale, airport
Southwest plane at the gate (Photo via Eric Bowman)

Southwest Airlines and Marriott International came away big winners at the 2022 Freddie Awards on Thursday, which is excellent news for travelers who are members of the two companies' respective Rapid Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programs.

Named after the late consumer champion Sir Freddie Laker and voted on by more than 2.5 million frequent flyers around the world, the annual Freddie Awards aim to rate the best loyalty programs in six different categories, including Program of the Year, Best Promotion, Best Redemption Ability, Best Customer Service, Best Elite Program and now the 210 Award for the highest-scoring program in each region that was below the 10 percent qualifying total ballot threshold. The awards also recognize the Best Loyalty Credit Card in each region of the world.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
travel, save, savings, money, cash, discounts, deals, packing, suitcase, luggage, passport, phone, vacation, summer, beach

Tips for How To Save on Summer Travel Amid Rising Airfare Prices

A young man with a world globe in his hands

Travel Companies' New Sustainability Commitments

Man holding passport

World Travel & Tourism Council Forecasts Major Increase in...

Thun, Switzerland, town, mountains

Switzerland to Lift All Pandemic-Related Travel Restrictions...

In addition to Southwest and Marriott, TAP Air Portugal, Accor Hotels and Chase Bank were among the big winners for 2022.

"We are delighted to once again allow frequent flyers throughout the world the opportunity to select the travel loyalty programs that they believe have achieved excellence," Randy Petersen, founder of the Freddie Awards, said in a statement. "This is not an elitist view of these programs nor a popular vote, but rather the 'best' are determined by the votes of those who spend a great deal of their life on the road and in turn are appreciative of the value they bring to their members. The results seemed to reflect how well programs adjusted their support and messaging to their members during the nearly two-year COVID period which hampered travel."

See below for this year's complete list of winners by region:

Americas

Airline

Program of the Year – Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards

Best Elite Program – American Airlines - AAdvantage

Best Promotion – Avianca - LifeMiles - 175% Bonus on Purchased Miles

Best Customer Service – Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards

Best Redemption Ability – Air Canada - Aeroplan

210 Award – Air Canada Aeroplan

Hotel

Program of the Year – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Elite Program – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Promotion – Caesars Entertainment - Caesars Rewards - Earn for Next Year

Best Customer Service – Caesars Entertainment – Caesars Rewards

Best Redemption Ability – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

210 Award – Hyatt Hotels - World of Hyatt

Credit Card

Best Loyalty Credit Card - Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card

Europe/Africa

Airline

Program of the Year – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

Best Elite Program – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

Best Promotion – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go - Black Friday

Best Customer Service – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

Best Redemption Ability – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

210 Award – Virgin Atlantic - Flying Club

Hotel

Program of the Year – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

Best Elite Program – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

Best Promotion – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy - Better Two-gether

Best Customer Service – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

Best Redemption Ability – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

210 Award – GHA - GHA Discovery

Credit Card

Best Loyalty Credit Card – American Express - Membership Rewards

Middle East & Asia/Oceania

Airline

Program of the Year – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

Best Elite Program – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

Best Promotion – Singapore Airlines – KrisFlyer - Earn Status Credit without Flying

Best Customer Service – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

Best Redemption Ability – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

210 Award – Garuda Indonesia - GarudaMiles

Hotel

Program of the Year – ITC Hotels - Club ITC

Best Elite Program – ITC Hotels - Club ITC

Best Promotion – ITC Hotels - Club ITC - Reduced Requalification Requirements

Best Customer Service – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Redemption Ability – ITC Hotels - Club ITC

210 Award – Shangri-La - Circle

Credit Card

Best Loyalty Credit Card – American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
travel, save, savings, money, cash, discounts, deals, packing, suitcase, luggage, passport, phone, vacation, summer, beach

Tips for How To Save on Summer Travel Amid Rising Airfare Prices

Travel Companies' New Sustainability Commitments

How Cryptocurrency Is Changing the Travel Industry

The Travel Industry’s Impact on the Earth

Summer Vacations Are Back

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS