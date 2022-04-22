The World's Best Travel Loyalty Programs
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke April 22, 2022
Southwest Airlines and Marriott International came away big winners at the 2022 Freddie Awards on Thursday, which is excellent news for travelers who are members of the two companies' respective Rapid Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programs.
Named after the late consumer champion Sir Freddie Laker and voted on by more than 2.5 million frequent flyers around the world, the annual Freddie Awards aim to rate the best loyalty programs in six different categories, including Program of the Year, Best Promotion, Best Redemption Ability, Best Customer Service, Best Elite Program and now the 210 Award for the highest-scoring program in each region that was below the 10 percent qualifying total ballot threshold. The awards also recognize the Best Loyalty Credit Card in each region of the world.
In addition to Southwest and Marriott, TAP Air Portugal, Accor Hotels and Chase Bank were among the big winners for 2022.
"We are delighted to once again allow frequent flyers throughout the world the opportunity to select the travel loyalty programs that they believe have achieved excellence," Randy Petersen, founder of the Freddie Awards, said in a statement. "This is not an elitist view of these programs nor a popular vote, but rather the 'best' are determined by the votes of those who spend a great deal of their life on the road and in turn are appreciative of the value they bring to their members. The results seemed to reflect how well programs adjusted their support and messaging to their members during the nearly two-year COVID period which hampered travel."
See below for this year's complete list of winners by region:
Americas
Airline
Program of the Year – Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards
Best Elite Program – American Airlines - AAdvantage
Best Promotion – Avianca - LifeMiles - 175% Bonus on Purchased Miles
Best Customer Service – Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards
Best Redemption Ability – Air Canada - Aeroplan
210 Award – Air Canada Aeroplan
Hotel
Program of the Year – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy
Best Elite Program – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy
Best Promotion – Caesars Entertainment - Caesars Rewards - Earn for Next Year
Best Customer Service – Caesars Entertainment – Caesars Rewards
Best Redemption Ability – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy
210 Award – Hyatt Hotels - World of Hyatt
Credit Card
Best Loyalty Credit Card - Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
Europe/Africa
Airline
Program of the Year – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go
Best Elite Program – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go
Best Promotion – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go - Black Friday
Best Customer Service – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go
Best Redemption Ability – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go
210 Award – Virgin Atlantic - Flying Club
Hotel
Program of the Year – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless
Best Elite Program – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless
Best Promotion – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy - Better Two-gether
Best Customer Service – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless
Best Redemption Ability – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless
210 Award – GHA - GHA Discovery
Credit Card
Best Loyalty Credit Card – American Express - Membership Rewards
Middle East & Asia/Oceania
Airline
Program of the Year – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer
Best Elite Program – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer
Best Promotion – Singapore Airlines – KrisFlyer - Earn Status Credit without Flying
Best Customer Service – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer
Best Redemption Ability – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer
210 Award – Garuda Indonesia - GarudaMiles
Hotel
Program of the Year – ITC Hotels - Club ITC
Best Elite Program – ITC Hotels - Club ITC
Best Promotion – ITC Hotels - Club ITC - Reduced Requalification Requirements
Best Customer Service – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy
Best Redemption Ability – ITC Hotels - Club ITC
210 Award – Shangri-La - Circle
Credit Card
Best Loyalty Credit Card – American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card
