Ranking the Major US Airlines' Frequent Flyer Programs
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 05, 2022
The Best and Worst US Airline Loyalty Programs of 2022
As travel resumes and more passengers return to the skies more frequently, airline loyalty programs are beginning to achieve their pre-pandemic significance for many. But it can be hard to know which frequent flyer programs are rewarding members with the most value and flexibility. Fortunately, WalletHub has once again compared the 10 largest U.S. airlines' frequent flyer programs across 21 key metrics, including factors such as rewards value and earning policies to determine how the nation's major loyalty programs stack up for 2022. The overall rankings are based on three annual airfare budgets, including light ($321), average ($3,658) and frequent ($6,994) to reveal how well each program suits travelers of all types.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS