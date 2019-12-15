These Are the Worst Days and Airports for Holiday Travel
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2019
According to AAA, this Christmas season – which because of the calendar also includes Hanukkah and Kwanzaa in a perfect storm of three holidays all overlapping – will feature a record number of travelers.
AAA predicts 115.6 million Americans will leave home at some point, a potential record, and that almost 7 million will fly, the most since 2003.
And talk about a perfect storm. Between congested roads leading to the airports, flight delays and long lines at security, traveling by plane is going to be a bear.
Depending on which day you fly, that is.
Like anything, there are good days to fly and terrible days to fly, and travelers should be aware of them to help prepare for that lies ahead. To wit:
– The best day to travel is Tuesday, Dec. 24. Most people will already be at their destination for Christmas Eve, so the roads and airplanes will be less saturated.
– The most expensive day to fly is Thursday, Dec. 26. Ticket prices are always at the top of the charts for the day after Christmas as many people look to return home, and it will be even more so this year as this falls on a Thursday and leaves an entire weekend to enjoy back home. AAA estimates the average roundtrip ticket cost on this day is $692.
– The worst days to fly are Saturday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Dec. 23. And, AAA says, the absolute worst is right in between – Sunday, Dec. 22.
The best airports in the country, according to Treetopia, for avoiding delays and cancellations are Dayton, Oh.; Kona, Hawaii; Lihue, Hawaii; anchorage; Detroit; Washington-Dulles; Minneapolis; Long Beach, Calif.; Grand Rapids, Mich; and Tucson.
The airports with the worst record of delays and cancellations are Chicago-Midway; Houston-Hobby’ Dallas-Love; Baltimore-Washington; St. Louis; Oakland; Albuquerque; Hollywood-Burbank; El Paso, Texas; Nashville.
