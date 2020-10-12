Eric Bowman | October 11, 2020 7:40 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Travel Industry Deserves Better
“It’s doesn’t seem fair…it doesn’t seem right.”
These were words echoed by a travel advisor as last week came and went with no additional relief for the travel industry.
Last week, President Trump made the claim that he ordered his team to stop negotiations for a stimulus proposal. He would later reverse that take, tweeting several hours later that airlines and small businesses need aid, but the week went on and no package was finalized and fully agreed upon by all parties involved.
And I agree, it just doesn’t seem right.
As both sides go back and forth, businesses are shutting down. People continue to struggle, and the travel industry is stuck waiting for help.
The industry brings in billions of dollars for the economy and employs millions of people. The hope was that initial aid earlier this year would be it, and things could get back to normal. But as the pandemic continued on, it became abundantly clear that more help was needed.
Yet, here we are near the middle of October, airlines have laid off thousands of workers, hotels are barely getting by, and the major cruise lines still can’t sail. Not to mention, travel agents and advisors are among the hardest hit in the industry.
But the waiting continues.
The travel industry deserves better.
Will anything happen this week? It’s certainly long overdue but it remains to be seen if both parties can come to an agreement to benefit the American people. And if it does, I think many of us will let out a collective sigh of relief as we say “it’s about time.”
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
WTTC puts forth a plan to save the world’s travel sector.
Positive signs emerge for the future of cruising.
Aviation officials find a low risk of coronavirus transmission on planes.
A new COVID-19 passport could help relaunch international travel.
Despite resistance, Hawaii will move forward with its COVID-19 testing program plan.
These are the top hotel brands based on guest satisfaction.
Here are a few ways to score cheap flights.
