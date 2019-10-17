Tips for Surviving the Holiday Season Ahead
Features & Advice Mia Taylor October 17, 2019
The holiday travel news frenzy has begun.
The latest bit of advice to be issued for holiday travelers comes courtesy of Hilton Hotels, which has just released its top tips for surviving the busy months ahead, bearing in mind that last year AAA predicted more than one-third of Americans would travel for the end of year holidays.
Given that holiday travel almost always includes a hiccup or two, here are Hilton’s suggestions for approaching the holiday season with your A-game.
Look for Available Travel Perks Early so You Don't Miss Out
Who doesn’t hate finding out that there were travel perks available that went unused?
Potential perks to keep in mind when planning holiday travel range from such things as room discounts to online check-in systems that allow for digitally selecting your own room before arriving, say the experts at Hilton.
Familiarize yourself with all the available perks you can access before, during and even after a trip, suggests Hilton.
Upgrade Your Accommodations
If traveling to see family, consider taking a break from cramped quarters at a family member’s house and check into a hotel for a few days of peace and quiet during your visit, suggests Hilton.
Or, consider giving the gift of a hotel stay to visiting family members to make sure they’re fully comfortable.
For those who are members of Hilton’s rewards program, note that you can even use your Hilton Honors Points to book a last-minute room on a budget.
Make Sure You’re Getting the Best Travel Deal
It’s no secret that the holidays are a pricey time of year on all fronts – from travel expenses to gifts and more. Saving money can be key to surviving the season.
Keep your eyes peeled for sales or discounts from your favorite travel brands (following such brands on social media is a good way to keep abreast of the latest deals).
It’s also worth noting on this front that Hilton customers are offered a Price Match Guarantee. What does that mean exactly? Hilton will match a lower, qualified price if a traveler finds one on another site, plus provide an additional 25 percent off the stay. That’s a pretty good deal.
Eliminate the Stress of Planning or Hosting
While hosting friends and family is a large part of the holiday season fun, if doing so is simply too stressful, let the professionals take over.
Many hotels, not just Hilton, host a variety of seasonal events, activities and programming.
In Hilton’s case, that includes such events as its iconic Teddy Bear Tea at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel or Skating by the Sea at Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton, in San Diego.
You might also want to consider treating the family to dinner or drinks out instead of hosting at home.
Maintain Your Wellness Routine on the Road
The holidays are all about indulgence, right? From the food to the sweet treats and the boozy parties, one’s commitment to being healthy can easily go astray.
How to handle all that temptation?
Make time for your workout even while on the road by recognizing potential roadblocks in advance and setting a firm game plan for how to fit in a quick sweat, suggests Hilton.
Choose a Hotel Best Suited for Your Trip
Whether traveling solo, with a significant other or with the whole family, picking the right kind of hotel is key for a seamless stay, says Hilton.
To help settle on the right property, draft a list of your must-haves, whether its free breakfast or a hotel spa, and then choose accordingly for the trip you’re taking.
Consider the Gift of Experience
Who needs another scarf or some other item that will sit in a closet and collect dust?
Yet another approach to taking the stress out of the holiday shopping season by avoiding overcrowded malls and hours of internet surfing is gifting an unexpected experience or adventure (a getaway or night out on the town) instead, suggests Hilton.
For more Features & Advice News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS