How to Be an Eco-Conscious Traveler Over the Holidays
Features & Advice Mia Taylor October 14, 2019
Just in time for the holiday travel blitz, and riding the wave of what’s being dubbed the “extinction rebellion,” Responsible Travel has released its guide to eco-conscious holiday globetrotting.
The trailblazing travel company, which has long been an outspoken voice in the travel industry when it comes to climate change, has created both a video explaining how to be a lower carbon traveler as well as a list of its top tips.
To begin with, Responsible Travel's new video seeks to debunk the notion that buying carbon offsets can be a helpful way to be more eco-friendly.
The video notes “While carbon offsets seem to offer a solution, EU research shows 85 percent of them don’t work.”
So, what then can eco-minded travelers do to reduce the carbon emissions of holiday travel? Here are some of the suggestions from Responsible Travel:
— Consider a holiday close to home
— Opt to travel by train
— If you’re flying, take longer holidays. Taking fewer flights, but staying longer in the destination reduces your footprint (and can be more relaxing.)
— Choose economy seats, which are smaller, lighter and allow more people on each plane.
— Pick an airline with newer aircraft. In particular, look for carbon fiber planes such as the A350 and B787.
— Pack light. Every item on a plane increases the carbon it burns
—Choose transport wisely, opting for local buses, trains, cycling or walking. And remember some destinations may have electric taxis or vehicles to rent.
—Choose accommodations that use renewable energy and avoid overusing the air conditioner or heating.
—Employ local guides rather than people flown in from abroad
Finally, if you do just one thing differently, says Responsible Travel, be conscious about “food miles.” Meaning, make an effort to dine at local restaurants and find out where they source their ingredients. Avoid international supermarkets and reduce your meat and dairy consumption.
“As the film aims to show, traveling responsibly and lowering your carbon footprint goes beyond simply your flight,” Responsible Travel CEO Justin Francis told TravelPulse. “While the flight is extremely important there are lots of ways in a destination that you can reduce your carbon footprint. Think about your food, try to eat local food in local restaurants and avoid too much meat. Think about the local transport you use, can you walk or cycle, or is public transport an option? These can also be great ways to get to know a destination better.”
As we are currently experiencing a climate breakdown and extreme weather events are becoming more and more important we all have to take action to be as responsible as we can around our carbon footprint, said Francis.
