Travel Brands Offering Incentives, Discounts for 2021 NFL Season
Features & Advice Donald Wood September 09, 2021
The National Football League (NFL) season kicks off on Thursday, but companies within the travel industry have already started celebrating the 2021 campaign with offers, discounts and incentives.
American Airlines announced that passengers on any of the carrier’s domestic narrowbody aircraft would have free access to live sports and news networks, starting on September 9. Members of the AAdvantage loyalty program can also earn extra miles on sports merchandise purchases, game tickets and costs associated with traveling for gameday.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is offering a first-of-its-kind travel package featuring air, hotel and football tickets to a Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium. In addition, the carrier revealed a custom silver and black airplane livery adorned with the Raiders logo.
Alaska Airlines said any passengers wearing a Seattle Seahawks jersey featuring Russell Wilson or a limited-edition Wilson shirt would receive early boarding priority on all flights from Seattle and Everett. The promotion is scheduled to last for the duration of the NFL season.
Earlier this month, United Airlines announced it would add 16 new direct flights for four of the most highly anticipated games of the early season, including Green Bay and New Orleans; Green Bay at San Francisco; Tampa and Boston; and Buffalo and Kansas City.
Courtyard by Marriott is celebrating the return of travel and live football games this fall with the launch of its Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest. Fans of the NFL can enter for a chance to spend a night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on the eve of the Super Bowl LVI by sharing how football fuels their passion for travel.
MGM Resorts is taking full advantage of the second season of the Las Vegas Raiders by introducing a new feature, the Bud Light Beer Garden, an immersive, only-in-Vegas tailgate experience along The Strip.
For travelers looking to decide which city is worth visiting during the NFL season, TravelPulse’s Patrick Clarke broke down the top tailgating destinations in every state.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS