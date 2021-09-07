Alaska Airlines Teams With Russell Wilson on Priority-Boarding Promotion
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 07, 2021
To celebrate the start of football season, Alaska Airlines announced any passengers wearing a Russell Wilson jersey or a limited-edition Russell Wilson shirt would receive early boarding priority on all flights from Seattle and Everett.
The priority-boarding promotion will last for the duration of the NFL season.
Alaska Airlines and Wilson have worked together since 2013 when he entered the league as a rookie. The carrier and the quarterback have teamed up on several community, youth and education programs over the years.
“This early boarding experience is a great way to cheer on our beloved Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson,” Alaska Airlines senior vice president Sangita Woerner said. “We can't wait to see all of the No. 3 jerseys at Sea-Tac and Paine Field this upcoming football season.”
While Wilson and Alaska Airlines had previously worked together to offer the priority-boarding promotion to travelers wearing a Seattle Seahawks jersey, the pandemic caused the airline and its Chief Football Officer to switch tactics.
In 2020, Wilson’s performance on the field depicted how much customers could save in a season-long program. For every touchdown he scored, passengers were able to save up to 40 percent off on travel.
“Going into my 10th year playing professional football, it's still a thrill and an honor to see fans wearing my No. 3 jersey around Seattle,” Wilson said. “I'm so thankful to have the support of both the fans and Alaska Airlines.”
“With the early boarding Alaska is offering this season, fans might even catch me with my jersey on at the airport,” Wilson continued.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS