Travel Deals Abound for Black Friday, Cyber Week
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli November 25, 2022
There was a time when people would set their alarms to be first in line at stores for the traditional Black Friday or day-after-Thanksgiving sales.
Thanks to the internet that is no longer necessary and, also thanks to the same medium, its opening a whole new world of possibilities and more things to find a bargain on.
Like travel.
Airlines, hotels, cruise lines and more are putting some inventory on sale this Black Friday and, in fact, right through to Cyber Monday and into the Christmas season. Here are some that travelers won't want to miss.
Breeze Airways. The upstart budget carrier, founded by JetBlue creator David Neeleman, is jumping into the holiday fray in a big way. Breeze has put first-class tickets on sale for just $1 more than economy seats. The first-class sale is available for travel from November 27 through May 16, 2023, on the Breeze website. Given the crowded conditions we've seen this year, it’s a nice little sale to be able to stretch out in first class on your next flight.
Caesars Entertainment. Got an itching for Vegas? Don’t we all. Well, Caesars has a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal for you. Details include booking from now until November 27 at 9 p.m. PST, featuring 25 percent off room rates at any Caesars property through October 2023. Available Sunday, November 27 at 9 p.m. PST through Monday, November 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST, the Cyber Monday Sale features the “best deals of the year” with rates up to 40 percent off travel through October 2023. Use the code CYBER22.
There are also deals available in Las Vegas for rooms at Caesars properties featuring their exclusive shows, including Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Jerry Seinfeld at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
IHG Hotels and Resorts. Not to be outdone, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is offering up to 50 percent off rates as part of the IHG sale of up to 15 percent off most of its properties.
Cathay Pacific. Looking to explore ancient cultures? Here’s a chance to fulfill your bucket list wishes. Cathay Pacific has deals to more than 30 destinations in Asia, according to Forbes, including bookings as low as $679 round-trip in economy.
JetBlue Vacations. Head to Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Orlando and other beloved destinations on JetBlue Vacations with packages up to $750 off flight and hotel and flight and cruise packages.
Travel Accessories. You can’t get there without taking along your luggage, right? Well, Amazon is in on the deal-making as it is offering compression packing cubes for all your clothing to fit in your suitcase(s). Check them out at Amazon.com at almost 25 percent off.
