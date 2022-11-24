Last-Minute 2022 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Travel Deals
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke November 24, 2022
Travelers can save big on every aspect of their next trip this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from their transportation to the airport, to their departing flight, hotel stay, cruise, tour, entertainment and attractions. Leading suppliers are dropping rates and throwing in special perks to incentivize customers to book this holiday season, with many offering extended sales well into December.
TravelPulse has put together a comprehensive guide to the top travel deals available right now but there are plenty of last-minute offers that are sure to entice travelers looking to save on their next getaway.
Caesars Entertainment
Caesars is offering a slew of great deals on travel as part of its Cyber Sale, including discounts of up to 40 percent on hotel stays through October 2023 when travelers book with the promo code CYBER22 now through Wednesday, November 30 at midnight ET.
Travelers can also score 25 percent off Las Vegas entertainment—including Sting, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino—when they book now through Wednesday, November 30 at midnight ET. What's more, travelers can save 25 percent off of Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino when they book between Sunday, November 27 and Wednesday, November 30 at midnight ET.
Finally, Caesars is offering 25 percent off Las Vegas attractions—including the High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade; the Fly LINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade and the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas—now through Wednesday, November 30 at midnight ET.
JetBlue Vacations
Jetblue Vacations is offering special savings on flight and hotel and flight and cruise packages when travelers book by Tuesday, November 29 for travel between December 5, 2022 and October 15, 2023. Travelers receive $50 off when they spend $750+ using the promo code PACKAGE50; $250 off when spending $3,000+ with promo code PACKAGE250; $500 off when spending $5,000+ with promo code PACKAGE500 and $750 off when spending $6,000+ with promo code PACKAGE750. A minimum $1,000 spend is required to qualify.
American Cruise Lines
American Cruise Lines is inviting travelers to sail the Mississippi River with special savings and perks in February and March 2023. Book by Saturday, November 26, 2022, and receive one stateroom category upgrade in addition to any other savings already available on those 2023 departure dates. Plus, several March 2023 departure dates are currently offering Complimentary Airfare while it lasts.
CIE Tours
CIE Tours is offering a pair of sales right now, including 20 percent off select guided vacations in Ireland, Britain, Iceland and Italy now through Saturday, November 26 for travel January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 (promo codes BF2022, BF2022C, BF1522, BF1522C, BF1022 or BF1022C) and 10 percent savings on Custom Private Driver Vacations in Ireland, Britain or Iceland now through December 3 for travel January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 (promo codes BFPD22 or BFPD22C).
The tour operator will also offer a Cyber Week Sale with 15 percent off select guided vacations in Ireland, Britain and Iceland between Sunday, November 27 and December 4 for travel January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The latter requires online booking with promo codes CYBER1522 or CYBER1522C.
Travel advisors can also earn a $600 groups booking bonus for 2023 departures booked now through January 14, 2023.
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises is offering Black Friday discounts of up to $1,500 for its 2023 European river cruise departures. Guests can receive $500 off per person for eight-day cruises and $1,500 off per person for 15-day cruises on all new bookings made through December 31, 2022.
Mondrian Los Angeles
The glamorous Mondrian Los Angeles in West Hollywood is offering 35 percent off any stay from Friday, November 25, 2022, on when travelers book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, November 25-28, 2022.
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways is launching a Black Friday sale to several destinations across its network, with fares from U.S. cities such as Chicago, New York and Washington from as low as $819. Passengers must book by November 29, 2022, for travel between January 15 and April 13, 2023.
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara is offering 25 percent off lodging on Cyber Monday. The "Retreat and Restore" flash sale from Visit Santa Barbara will reward travelers who book between November 28 and December 4, 2022 with savings on stays between November 2022 and February 2023. Participating hotels include Rosewood Miramar Beach, Hotel Milo, The Leta, Hotel Californian and Belmond El Encanto, among others.
Preferred Hotels & Resorts
This Cyber Monday, independent hotel brand Preferred Hotels & Resorts is rewarding members of its I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program (free to join) around the world with a free night stay now and a free night stay later when they book a minimum two-night stay at participating Preferred properties on Monday, November 28. The offer is valid for travel through March 31, 2023.
Explore Worldwide
Tour operator Explore Worldwide is offering up to 20 percent off select departures through October 31, 2023, with savings of more than $1,000 on some trips when travelers book now through Friday, November 25.
Kimpton Hotels
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, IHG One Rewards members can save up to 20 percent off the Best Flexible Rate at all participating U.S. Kimpton Hotels properties and Kimpton will donate $5 per night to No Kid Hungry. Guests must book by December 5, 2022, for stays between November 25, 2022, and April 30, 2023.
