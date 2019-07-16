Travel Employment Continues to Grow
July 16, 2019
Travel-related jobs added 12,200 positions in June, affirming travel as one of the strongest growth sectors in the country.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported the economy added 224,000 nonfarm jobs in June, while the unemployment rate edged up slightly to 3.7%.
According to U.S. Travel Association economists, travel employment increased for the 10th time in the past 12 months.
Job increases were mostly seen in the lodging and airline industries. Travel-generated employment showed little change over the month in food services/drinking places and retail industries. Jobs declined slightly in the amusements/gambling/recreation industry.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, in the first six months of 2019, travel employment grew by 63,000 jobs, accounting for 6.1% of total nonfarm jobs added so far this year. This is a significant increase from the same period last year when travel jobs were responsible for 3.1% of the total growth of nonfarm jobs during the first six months of 2018.
And we’re talking almost every type of travel job imaginable, from agents to bloggers.
According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), travel was the second-fastest-growing sector in the world last year, and it outpaced the growth of global GDP in 2018 for the eighth year in a row.
Travel contributed a record $8.8 trillion and 319 million jobs to the world economy.
The report also found that the travel and tourism industry generated 10.4 percent of all global economic activity last year. Over the last five years, it has been responsible for one in five of all new jobs created worldwide.
WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara noted that the travel and tourism industry is forecast to contribute more than 100 million new jobs globally over the next 10 years, accounting for 421 million jobs by 2029.
