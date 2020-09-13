Travel Leaders Share Their Thoughts About Racism and Tourism in Video Series
Features & Advice Alex Temblador September 13, 2020
Discussions centering on racism and tourism have long been overdue, so it's with excitement that in the past few months, we’ve seen the travel industry ignite in a wave of conversations, panels, and discussions around that very topic.
Responsible Tourism Partnership is a World Travel Market (WTM) advisory service that focuses on exactly what the name implies – responsible tourism.
Though they’ve long focused on things like sustainability and overtourism, they’re taking on the discussion of racism and tourism with WTM London through a video series.
Harold Goodwin, the Managing Director of the Responsible Tourism Partnership, has interviewed travel industry professionals from around the world to speak on the topic of racism and tourism.
The video series can be found on the Responsible Tourism Partnership Youtube channel. It is launching the discussion about racism and tourism before a panel on the same topic occurs at WTM London in November.
Goodwin has interviewed a variety of notable travel industry professionals from all around the world.
In one video, Adama Bah, the Chairman Board of Director of the Institute of Travel and Tourism of Gambia, speaks about racism in the hospitality industry and how colonialism still impacts it, as well the racist stereotypes that some tourists have about African countries and communities.
Manisha Pande, the co-founder of Village Ways, an Indian Tour Operator, discussed privilege and caste systems as it related to their tours in India, and Derek Hanekom, the former Minister of Tourism of South Africa, gave his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Yasmin Choudery, owner of Lovedesh, Bex Shapiro, Senior Editorial Manager of Intrepid Travel North America, and myself, Alex Temblador, a travel writer, all have videos on the Racism and Tourism Youtube page, and more are expected to be released between now and November.
Through an open conversation and dialogue, this Racism and Tourism video series seeks to make an impact on CEOs of travel companies, those who work in the marketing and PR side of travel, tour operators and hoteliers, and travel publications.
Watch the videos here.
