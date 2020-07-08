VIDEO: A Conversation on Race in the Travel Industry
There's no question that the travel industry can do its part in the fight against racism but it's not always clear what steps need to be taken to eliminate prejudice and ensure diversity and inclusion for all people.
Jemica Archer, travel advisor and owner of TruBlue Travels, and feature writer Alex Temblador recently joined the TravelPulse Podcast to provide some clarity, sharing their insights on how the travel industry can combat racism and work to be more inclusive to people of color.
"I want to see travel agencies, parent companies reaching out to communities of color to bring them into the fold," said Temblador. "It's a phenomenal career to work in the travel industry. When you have a diverse perspective in the travel industry it's going to help the people that we're serving, which are travelers. It's going to bring about those conversations of unconscious bias."
"I think that a lot of the reasons why people choose to travel are to experience different cultures and different traditions so it would be great to integrate that not just as a tourist but in the day-to-day operations of the industry," added Archer.
You can view the interview in its entirety here.
