United, Uber and Enterprise Partner With Clorox for Safer Travel
Features & Advice United Airlines Lacey Pfalz March 11, 2021
Clorox has partnered with United Airlines, Uber, Enterprise Holdings and more to create the Safer Today Alliance, which will fund research and innovation to better public health and safety throughout the travel, hospitality, entertainment, retail and transportation industries.
The companies cited above will use Clorox-brand cleaning products, as well as follow CDC and Cleveland Clinic guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. Clorox’s Safer Today Alliance was created with the Cleveland Clinic and the CDC Foundation, which will help to create public health guidelines and best practices for partners of the alliance.
Clorox will also give $1 million in grant to create the Clorox Public Health Research Fund, which will support research in public health. Another $1 million will be granted to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund, to help support the organization’s COVID-19 response.
“United has been working closely with Clorox, Cleveland Clinic and the CDC to inform our safety and cleaning protocols since the formation of United CleanPlus in May,” said Sasha Johnson, Vice President of corporate safety at United Airlines. “Since that time, their guidance has helped us implement dozens of industry-first technologies and policies, and has solidified United as a leader in helping make travel safer during this pandemic.”
“With over a century of trusted expertise, Clorox is dedicated to creating a cleaner and safer future where we all can thrive,” said Tony Matta, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for The Clorox Company. “By extending our commitment to clean outside of the home, we believe we can make a real difference by helping those entering public spaces do so with enhanced safety and confidence.”
For more information, please visit Clorox.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on United Airlines, Enterprise Rent-A-Car
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS