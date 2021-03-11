Last updated: 10:31 AM ET, Thu March 11 2021

United, Uber and Enterprise Partner With Clorox for Safer Travel

Features & Advice United Airlines Lacey Pfalz March 11, 2021

United Airlines rolls out the Clorox Total 360 System
United Airlines rolls out the Clorox Total 360 System. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

Clorox has partnered with United Airlines, Uber, Enterprise Holdings and more to create the Safer Today Alliance, which will fund research and innovation to better public health and safety throughout the travel, hospitality, entertainment, retail and transportation industries.

The companies cited above will use Clorox-brand cleaning products, as well as follow CDC and Cleveland Clinic guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. Clorox’s Safer Today Alliance was created with the Cleveland Clinic and the CDC Foundation, which will help to create public health guidelines and best practices for partners of the alliance.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Amtrak

Amtrak Restores 12 Routes To Daily Service as Demand Increases

Passenger airplane taking off.

American, United Airlines Cancel Around 27,000 Furloughs

Man picking up his rental car

AAA Preparing Tourists for Unique Travel Experience in 2021

Capitol Hill USA

US Travel Calls for PPP Fixes as Part of COVID Relief

Clorox will also give $1 million in grant to create the Clorox Public Health Research Fund, which will support research in public health. Another $1 million will be granted to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund, to help support the organization’s COVID-19 response.

“United has been working closely with Clorox, Cleveland Clinic and the CDC to inform our safety and cleaning protocols since the formation of United CleanPlus in May,” said Sasha Johnson, Vice President of corporate safety at United Airlines. “Since that time, their guidance has helped us implement dozens of industry-first technologies and policies, and has solidified United as a leader in helping make travel safer during this pandemic.”

“With over a century of trusted expertise, Clorox is dedicated to creating a cleaner and safer future where we all can thrive,” said Tony Matta, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for The Clorox Company. “By extending our commitment to clean outside of the home, we believe we can make a real difference by helping those entering public spaces do so with enhanced safety and confidence.”

For more information, please visit Clorox.

For more information on United Airlines, Enterprise Rent-A-Car

For more Features & Advice News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Man picking up his rental car

AAA Preparing Tourists for Unique Travel Experience in 2021

Best US Cities for Outdoor Activities in Spring 2021

New Report Shows Travelers Ready To Hit The Road Again

Allianz Adds Epidemic Coverage To Travel Insurance

Meet Two Women Entrepreneurs Strengthening Puerto Rican Tourism

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS