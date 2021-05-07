Last updated: 02:07 PM ET, Fri May 07 2021

US Travel Struggles Without International Visitors and Business Travelers

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff May 07, 2021

Travelers walking together with luggage
Travelers walking together with luggage. (photo via Shuttermon/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The travel industry is still struggling to recoup the jobs lost during the pandemic. Despite a bounce back in travel, the industry’s unemployment numbers remain high.

According to data from the U.S. Travel Association, the leisure and hospitality industry gained 331,000 jobs in April—outperforming the overall U.S. jobs increase of 266,000 and offsetting job losses in other sectors.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
plane seating

IATA Data Suggests Air Travel Bouncing Back

Best friends taking selfie

Gen Z Is Ditching Cliché Travel Posts on Social Media,...

Travelers check in with TSA at Atlanta Airport

TSA Preparing for Busy Summer Travel Season

Norwegian Jade will offer port-rich seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles from Athens.

NCLH Reports First Quarter Results

The travel industry’s unemployment rate continues to decline. In January, it hovered at 15.9 percent and declined to 13 percent in March and, in April, it sits at 10.8 percent. However, this is significantly worse than overall U.S. unemployment, which is reported to be around six percent.

Despite the gains in recent months, 17 percent of Leisure & Hospitality jobs have been lost (and not yet recovered), the U.S. Travel Association reports. The leisure and hospitality sector also accounts for 35 percent of all U.S. jobs still lost since February of last year.

One area of the industry that is hindering the recovery is the ongoing loss of international visitors and business travelers.

“Leisure and hospitality is significantly outperforming overall job creation even though travel in the U.S. is only operating at just over half strength,” said U.S. Travel Association executive vice president for public affairs and policy Tori Emerson Barnes. “International travel and business travel accounted for 41 percent of all travel spending in 2019, but those two segments remain virtually halted.

“This disappointing jobs report would have been significantly worse without leisure and hospitality,” added Barnes. “We’re missing a huge opportunity to restore jobs by not prioritizing the reopening of two key segments of the travel industry.”

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Best friends taking selfie

Gen Z Is Ditching Cliché Travel Posts on Social Media,...

gallery icon 11 Ways To Stay Safe While Traveling This Summer

5 Popular RV Rentals for Your Next Road Trip

The Importance of Working With a Travel Advisor To Book Your Vacation

When Is Travel Insurance Actually Necessary? Tips From a Pro

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS