WATCH: Mark Murphy on Recent Tourist Deaths in Dominican Republic
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke June 10, 2019
The Dominican Republic has been the subject of controversy in wake of a series of reports tied to mysterious deaths involving American tourists.
On Monday, travel expert Mark Murphy appeared on Fox News to discuss the latest incidents and provide some perspective for American travelers ahead of summer vacation.
"You've got two different properties in some cases. I don't know how those two totally different properties with different employees and different management and different ownership could have any connection whatsoever. I think what's happening is something happened to a loved one in the Dominican Republic and now you're hearing about this sudden thing happening at the Bahia Principe and you're going to conflate those," said Murphy.
"I feel terrible for those families because their loved ones have passed away while on vacation, which is terrible, but literally that happens to hundreds and thousands of Americans every year as they travel," he added. "Things can happen. But right now we don't really know what's causing this and that's the biggest concern."
The TravelPulse founder and CEO also stressed the importance of patience, noting that officials are looking into the recent tragedies.
"The FBI and CDC are on the ground. That's the way that this is going to get resolved for Americans who have doubts—this is a destination that has welcomed 8 million Americans over the last four years. How many times have we heard about problems?" asked Murphy.
You can watch Murphy's appearance on Fox News in its entirety below:
