Last updated: 08:08 PM ET, Thu October 07 2021

Wellness Travelers’ Post-Pandemic Priorities and Motivations

Features & Advice Laurie Baratti October 07, 2021

Woman by the edge of an infinity pool enjoying tropical climate in Ubud, Bali.
Woman by the edge of an infinity pool enjoying tropical climate in Ubud, Bali. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/swissmediavision)

The unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic created for us on an individual level have led society to embrace ideas about enhanced self-care and personal wellness. It’s a mentality that is also predicted to influence people’s travel preferences moving forward.

The Wellness Tourism Association’s (WTA) 2021 Wellness Travel Consumer Survey was conducted with the intention of providing the hospitality industry, tour operators and travel advisors with, “a clearer understanding of wellness-minded consumers’ priorities as they begin planning their post-pandemic travels,” as the organization explained in a press release.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Car rental customer receiving keys

What’s Happening With Car Rental and Hotel Prices Right...

Romantic couple at beach hotel.

Travel Industry Sees Strength in Luxury Market and Rise in...

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

India Reopening To International Tourists Starting This Month

The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts & Nevis Reduces Travel Requirements for Vaccinated...

The Grinch at Universal

Universal Orlando Celebrates the Holiday Season With Special...

The online survey was fielded over the three-month period from April to June 2021, with nearly 2,500 respondents from 52 countries and territories participating. Its aim was to discover which assets, amenities, activities and other offerings key consumers feel are “extremely important” and which are “not important at all” as they plan their future wellness trips. The survey was also designed to uncover the factors that might influence these travelers the most when it comes to booking wellness-related travel over the next two years.

The top five offerings rated “extremely important” were:

—A certified safe and clean hotel environment

—A purified water system throughout the hotel

—Access to fitness activities in nature

—A hotel environment with sustainable and green practices in place

—Guest rooms with an air filtration system to guarantee purified air

Reap the benefits when combining mindfulness, yoga and forest bathing.
Reap the benefits when combining mindfulness, yoga and forest bathing. (photo courtesy of Koldunov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The top five offerings rated “not important at all” were:

—Access to mental health professionals

—Access to fitness trackers and apps that can monitor things like heart rate in real-time

—Access to nutritionists

—Access to medical practitioners for one-on-one consultations or medical testing that could predict a predisposition to future medical issues

—Access to other wellness practitioners

The ranking portion of the survey was followed by an open-ended question: “What ONE thing NOT mentioned in the 16 items would be a wellness “Must Have” when you begin to travel again?”

The top three themes that emerged were:

—Safety in terms of physical safety, plus safe from exposure to COVID

—Access to stillness and quiet spaces

—Nature and the outdoors

The survey also asked participants to rank the factors that they thought might most influence them when it came to booking wellness-related travel over the next two years. The results were:

— Price, Flexibility (with bookings and cancellation policies)

— Trust (in the supplier)

— Destination Management (the manner in which local lawmakers have managed the pandemic)

For more Features & Advice News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Romantic couple at beach hotel.

Travel Industry Sees Strength in Luxury Market and Rise in...

Some Travelers Willing To Pay More for 100 Percent Vaccinated Flights, Hotels

Google Reveals Key Trends, Insights for Marketing Holiday Travel

Holiday Travel Outlook Shows Mixed Feelings Among Travelers

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for October

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS