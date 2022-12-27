What Should Travel Advisors Be Prepared for in 2023?
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz December 27, 2022
The year is quickly coming to a close, and what a year for travel it has been. Record-breaking demand for cruises and tours, a stronger desire to experience different cultures and new things and the return of large-scale travel on both a domestic and international scale have made this year a great one as the world continues leaning away from the pandemic and into the future.
What Will 2023 Bring for Travel?
The high demand should continue, as inflation costs lower and gas prices drop, despite certain global uncertainties, such as the continued invasion of Ukraine by Russia and current political upheavals, such as the one in Peru.
According to a recent Kayak report, the top 10 destinations for Americans in 2023 are going to be interesting, full of new experiences, new cultures and new food to explore, from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to Hong Kong, Tokyo and Tel Aviv, Israel. Cities are once more top-of-mind for travelers, especially as countries continue rolling back COVID-19 prevention measures.
Sustainability is also a continuing trend, from tour operators to cruise lines to resorts and more. Advisors should always ask if their clients are interested in reducing their negative travel impact by choosing more sustainable accommodations and methods of travel.
What Should Advisors Prepare For?
Advisors should be prepared for a very busy year of travel planning and more niche-driven travel experiences and trips in 2023. From bucket-list Christmas market river cruises in Europe and faith-based pilgrimages to adventures in far-flung locales, travelers are eager to explore something new and personal, and they’re not wasting time about it.
That’s what Ken Heit, President of Luxury Cruise & Tour Inc., a Frosch Company, sees coming in 2023, and he advises to prepare for it: “Be prepared for the huge increase in travel demand by spending more time learning a specialty and specializing in one area of travel. Don't spread yourself too thin. Focus on what makes you the most money and what you like to sell.”
If a travel advisor hasn’t yet begun specializing in a certain destination, hotel or resort brand, cruise line or tour operator, now is the time to do so. Many offer lead generation or partnerships with host agencies or consortias to offer leads to those who are accredited specialists. Specializing in a few of these can be very lucrative in the long run, and pay off with special benefits for both you and your clients.
Travel advisors might also be finding themselves busier not just because more people are traveling, but because more travelers are interested in utilizing a travel advisor to plan their next trip. Concerns about personal safety while abroad, lingering fears of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts might increase travelers’ desires to seek out professional travel planning services.
