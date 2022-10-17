4 Reasons Why You Should Become a Home-Based Travel Agent
Laurie Baratti October 17, 2022
There’s no denying that the tourism industry suffered a blow when the pandemic first struck, with global travel slowing to a crawl in 2020. But, this year has seen people return to travel with a vengeance and they’re keener than ever to secure expert guidance in crafting their post-pandemic vacations.
That’s where a massive opportunity has arisen for entrepreneurs looking to build their businesses as home-based travel advisors. Thanks to the rise of remote working, it’s easier than ever to claim the independence, flexibility and work/life balance that you’ve always wished for.
Avoya Travel, one of the world’s largest and most advanced travel platform companies, offers four distinct reasons why it’s a great idea to take your passion for travel and turn it into your business. And, if you decide to take the leap, Avoya can partner with you to help ensure your new business succeeds.
1. Be Your Own Boss & Set Your Own Schedule
Becoming your own boss and setting your own hours affords you more time to truly enjoy life on your own terms, while at the same time offering unlimited earning potential. When you’re a home-based travel agent, work/life balance is truly 100 percent attainable and you can take your work on the road while traveling the world.
If you’re looking for more information on how to master the art of working from anywhere and everywhere, check out Avoya’s recent blog post: Working from Travel: Mastering the Art of a Remote Business.
2. The Three-Figure Income Potential
It may sound too good to be true, but the reality is that the average Avoya affiliate makes $350,000 in gross sales per year. Those numbers simply don’t lie. If those statistics sound like something you’d like to be a part of, you should seriously consider becoming a home-based travel advisor in affiliation with the industry’s most innovative network. Visit AvoyaNetwork.com to learn more about how you can start earning three figures while working from home.
3. No Overhead Costs of Owning a Storefront
The days of brick-and-mortar travel agencies are fading away, as independent agents can do it all from their laptops. That means you won’t need to invest in any overhead costs that come with setting up an office or buy any merchandise or even register an LLC to get your business off the ground. And, when you join the Avoya Network, you gain access to industry-leading resources and technology, so they’ve already done all the heavy lifting for you.
4. Sell a Product That You Love!
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, you will spend your workdays selling something that you have a personal passion for. Travel professionals all share a love of adventure and new experiences, but travel itself is also something that covers a broad spectrum. As a home-based advisor, you can focus your business on the travel types you choose, find your niche and become a sought-after specialist.
For more information on how you can start a successful home-based travel agency, visit AvoyaNetwork.com or call 1-888-425-6078.
