Avoya Debuts New Tool to Help Travel Advisors Connect With Past Clients
Host Agency & Consortia Avoya Travel Claudette Covey October 12, 2020
Avoya Travel unveiled Avoya Smart Leads, a new optional lead category that focuses on past clients within the Live Leads system.
Avoya Smart Leads “uses proprietary algorithms to identify and proactively alert an independent agency [as to] which of their past clients is the most likely to book a vacation next,” the company said.
Avoya’s Agent Power technology platform capitalizes on artificial intelligence to rank repeat clients in travel advisors’ databases based on such factors as travel history, booking patterns and outstanding future travel credits. It then couples the data with customers’ engagement with the company’s marketing initiatives.
“Using patented and proprietary algorithms, Avoya Smart Leads identify and prioritize selling opportunities with past clients making it easier than ever for independent agencies in the Avoya Network to amplify their sales potential and run their agencies even smarter,” said Steve Hirshan, Avoya Travel’s senior vice president of sales.
“Our aim is to help optimize the success of the Avoya Network by providing as many proprietary and competitive advantages as possible and we’ve already seen that those who choose to utilize our best-in-class marketing and data intelligence resources have a higher rate of conversion, which translates to more sales.”
