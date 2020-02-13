Last updated: 06:30 AM ET, Thu February 13 2020

Avoya Wins Gold at 2020 Travvy Awards

Avoya Co-Presidents, Jeff and Michael Anderson, at ribbon-cutting ceremony.
PHOTO: Avoya Co-Presidents, Jeff and Michael Anderson, officially open the company's new Innovation Center offices in San Diego, CA. (Photo courtesy of Avoya Travel)

Avoya is kicking off 2020 with a win. The company took home top honors at the 6th Annual Travvy Awards.

Avoya Travel once again took home the top prize in the category Best Host Agency. This is the 6th year in a row that this honor was bestowed upon Avoya.

Winning gold at the Travvys is not the only achievement that Avoya has notched so far in 2020. In January, the hybrid host, marketing and travel technology agency opened its new flagship operations center in San Diego County, California.

The “Innovation Center” is the company’s new hub and has been optimized to enhance the efficiency of Avoya’s business model.

It comes as no surprise that Avoya Travel took home the big prize after a stellar 2019 during which the company hosted its first Land Forum in Fort Lauderdale, offering its independent agencies product and sales education and networking opportunities.

The network also celebrated record success at its 12th annual Avoya Conference. The event features a two-day land conference as well as an at-sea portion of the event, which this year took attendees Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas and to a Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Now, with its new Innovation Center, Avoya is once again poised for growth in 2020.

It recently announced that its 2020 Annual Conference will take place onboard the recently refurbished Celebrity Equinox and will announce the next phase of Avoya’s 2025 plan.

The network also announced the seven 2020 dates for its popular, award-winning Avoya Mastermind Academies and Avoya’s 2020 Land Forum is already sold out.

