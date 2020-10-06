Cruise Planners Announces Virtually Yours Forum
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Janeen Christoff October 06, 2020
Cruise Planners is gearing up for its first virtual forum.
The franchise is hosting a two-day event; the Virtually Yours forum will take place December 7-8, 2020, and feature interactive panels with top industry leaders, exclusive networking opportunities and the unveiling of Cruise Planners' newest travel advisor tools.
The event is expected to attract one of Cruise Planners’ largest attendance records with attendees registering from all 50 states. The franchise notes that it's part of a long line of initiatives designed to support its network and amplify its training and business development pillars.
The event will have a “Survivor” theme, playing off the popular reality show.
“With so many challenges our industry has faced this year, many of us switched to survival mode,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. “Our travel advisors have proven that they will not only survive this crisis but will thrive and our virtual Cruise Planners Forum event is themed after the reality television competition show, Survivor, showing just how tough they can be as franchise owners.”
Attendees can expect to receive actionable advice and tips as well as exclusive content during the virtual experience. A lineup of industry suppliers will also be in attendance.
“Our goal is to equip our advisors with what they need to be successful and thrive in the ever-changing environment,” says Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners. “It’s in the spirit of Cruisitude that we make this event fun while packing it with industry insights and knowledge our network needs to continue moving forward and guiding their clients to have fun, vacations with their safety in mind. On this island, everyone wins... CP Survivors ready...Go!”
The event will also include discussions on business development support and resources, as well as how COVID-19 had sped up the pace to find even more efficiencies.
